The new Sony 16mm f/1.8 G isn’t just short on focal length – it’s lower in price than the 20mm option too

During CP+ 2025, Sony unveiled a new wide angle prime lens – and the new optic is both shorter and more affordable than the brand’s next closest lens. The Sony 16mm f/1.8 G is an ultra-wide compact prime lens made for the full-frame E-Mount and the widest lens in the G series before switching to the pricier G Master optics.

Announced on February 26 alongside the Sony 400-800mm, the new Sony 16mm f/1.8 G is designed for high-resolution imaging without compromising a compact design or entering the higher price point of the high-end G Master series. Instead, the Sony 16mm f/1.8 G measures just three inches / 75mm long and will cost $799.99 / £850 / AU$1,899.

The Sony 16mm f/1.8 G is designed with two aspherical elements, one super low dispersion element, and three dispersion elements to fight against chromatic aberration. Coatings are designed to help reduce flare, as well as ghosting. An eleven-blade aperture helps to deliver rounded bokeh.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Equipped with autofocus, the lens can lock into subjects as close as .15m / .5 feet from the front of the glass. The lens uses two autofocus motors to aid in faster response times. Sony says the lens’ autofocus system is also designed to reduce noise and focus breathing.

On the outside, the lens offers both a focus and aperture ring, along with a button for focus hold. Two stitches lock the iris and adjust the focus mode. The aperture ring can also be de-clicked for video. As part of the G series, the lens includes some dust and moisture seals.

The new lens offers a slightly wider view than the G series 20mm lens, without stepping up to the price and weight of the company’s G Master series like the 14mm f/1.8 GM. The new 16mm weighs in at 304g / 10.8 ounces, which is heavier than the 20mm G but lighter than the 14mm G Master.

The lens is expected to start shipping in April of 2025, with pre-orders open at multiple retailers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Dig into the rest of the announcements from CP+ 2025, or browse the best Sony lenses or the best Sony cameras.