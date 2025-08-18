If you had told me back when I was in high school that I would one day be shouting at large groups of people, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. But my decision to pick up a camera hasn’t just given me the ability to freeze time – it has given me the confidence to speak up as a soft-spoken introvert.

I’ve long been described as a quiet, shy personality type. If you want to crank up my anxiety, just put me in a room full of people that I’ve never met before.

And then, I picked up a camera.

The camera is admittedly easy to hide behind, giving me a reason to observe quietly in the background. Except for one thing: the subject that I photograph the most is people. I’m a portrait and wedding photographer, and being photographed by a photographer who doesn’t say anything is incredibly awkward.

The camera didn’t automatically give me a bubbly, outgoing personality. But it did give me the courage to step outside my comfort zone – and enough practice in speaking up that I no longer break out in a cold sweat when I have ten minutes to organize fifty people for family portraits on a wedding day.

Yes, I started out as a shy, young photographer who had a hard time interacting with clients. But today, I’m chatting with my subjects and directing different poses – and I’m no longer bothered or anxious about it.

Picking up a camera didn’t immediately change my personality. I’m still an introvert, and I still need some time alone (preferably in nature) after spending time in big groups. I still have a fear of public speaking. But what photography has done is give me the time and space to work on those weaknesses and gradually build up my confidence.

Fellow introverts, you can still be a successful photographer – and even a successful portrait photographer. Photography is sharing your perspective of the world without words, and that’s a powerful superpower for an introvert to have.

The more you photograph other people, the more comfortable you will become with directing people in different poses. Practice with friends and family who you are already comfortable around. Write down some different poses and prompts ahead of time to choose from when your portrait subject is staring at you and you’re drawing a blank. Understand when you need to recharge your introvert batteries and spend some time solo – and prioritize that time.

But don’t give up on the idea of working as a photographer just because you are shy. The camera – and practice – can give you the confidence to speak up.

