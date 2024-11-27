This odd camera is trending – and it shows that camera brands don’t understand what influencers want

Influencers are turning to an aging camera to find the features they want

Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III
The Canon G7 X Mark III is trending on TikTok as a camera for influencers.

Every new major camera feature brings out predictions that death is imminent for the previous tech. But while the advent of camera phones spelled a poor prognosis for compact cameras, like film before it, the humble point-and-shoot sputtered and then… never really died.

But when camera brands buy into the doomsaying too early, it leaves few new choices on the shelves. Case in point? The influencer camera trending on TikTok is a series that has been around for more than a decade: The Canon PowerShot G7 X.

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

