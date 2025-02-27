Develop film anywhere – no darkroom required – thanks to new Lomo daylight developing tank
I never thought I would see a new daylight developing tank in 2025, but it’s fantastic to see Lomography bringing this handy film processing accessory back to market.
The Lomo Daylight Developing Tank 35mm is designed to make film processing quick, easy, and accessible to everyone. Whether you’re at home or on the move, this compact all-in-one system eliminates the need for darkrooms and changing bags, allowing film to be processed hassle-free in any environment.
Loading film has never been simpler. The intuitive lightproof design helps users spool their film in seconds, making the process smooth and frustration-free.
With a minimal chemical requirement of just 350ml per process, the tank is both efficient and cost-effective. Carefully placed slots allow for easy liquid pouring, while a secure, waterproof lid prevents spills, ensuring a clean and controlled workflow from start to finish.
Everything needed for film development is built into its compact design. The system includes a 35mm reel, a loading crank, a film counter, a film cutter, and a film retriever, making it a complete toolkit for analog photographers of all experience levels. From retrieving the film from the canister to completing the final rinse, the entire process is handled within the tank, offering convenience without compromising quality.
This new system provides creative freedom for photographers who love to experiment. Whether developing film through standard agitation or inversion methods, or pushing the boundaries with film soup and push/pull processing, the tank accommodates a variety of techniques.
By removing the barriers to developing your own film at home, it encourages film photographers to explore their craft in new and exciting ways.
Daylight tanks are not now – the best known was probably the ones made by Jobo. However, by helping to simplify one of the most challenging aspects of film photography, Lomography has made the magic of developing film more accessible than ever to the users of its film cameras and 35mm film.
With its effortless spooling system, lightproof design, and mess-free operation, this tank, I think, is set to become an essential tool for anyone passionate about shooting and processing 35mm film.
