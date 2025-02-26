Sony just unveiled its longest zoom yet, the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS – but at what cost?

Sony E-Mount shooters can now find an impressive 800mm reach in the brand’s E-Mount optics line-up, thanks to a new zoom lens unveiled during CP+ 2025. On Wednesday, February 26, Sony revealed the Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS, the longest zoom lens in the E-Mount family to date, as well as introducing the Sony FE 16mm f/1.8 G. That longer reach comes at the cost of a list price that sits higher than the 200-600mm option as well as more weight to the kit.

With Sony’s optics previously topping out at 600mm, the Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS brings the most reach yet to the brand’s full-frame mirrorless lenses. Compatibility with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters allow photographers to expand the lens’ reach even further, up to 1600mm.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

The new supertelephoto is designed to keep up with Sony’s latest camera bodies. The company says the 400-800mm uses two precision linear motors that help the lens keep up with the A9 III’s 120 fps burst speeds. The autofocus motors, the brand says, are also designed to minimize noise and focus breathing.

As part of the G series, photographers will also find other high-end features on the lens including in-lens stabilization and weather sealing. The lens also includes a quick rotate tripod collar and a lens hood with a lock and filter opening.

Telephoto lenses are known for being both heavy and pricey, however, and the new Sony FE 400-800mm is no exception. The lens weighs 5.45 pounds, a bit higher than Sony’s 4.66 pound 300-600mm telephoto zoom. But how does that weight compare? The Sony 400-800mm is lighter than the Sigma 300-600mm f/4, which is shorter but with a wider aperture at a whopping 8.75 pounds. Canon’s comparable zoom weighs only 4.5 pounds, but the Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM has a wider range.

The other cost beyond that added weight is the literal cost. The Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS will retail for $2,899.99 / £2,549.99 / AU$4,399.99, with shipping beginning in March. Several retailers have already opened pre-orders for the lens.

