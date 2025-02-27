A colorful, retro folding bellows camera is coming – and from an unexpected source. Meet TTArtisan’s first instant film cam

Lens and accessory brand TTArtisan has unveiled its first camera – and it’s an instant film shooter that takes some serious inspiration from the retro camera trend. During CP+, TTArtisan revealed that it will soon launch a folding instant film camera.

The folding camera, which the company has not yet shared a name for, uses instant film and a fully mechanical design. Despite not yet revealing the camera’s name, price, or specifications, TTArtisan is displaying the upcoming camera at CP+ 2025 in Japan, telling fans on Instagram to “stay tuned for the official launch.”

The announcement comes just hours after photos of the camera leaked online ahead of the opening of the show. The official teaser reveals a few additional details about the upcoming camera. The camera will support “soft bokeh and bulb mode” suggesting some level of manual controls, a feature that’s harder (although not impossible) to find among modern but mostly automatic instant film cameras.

TT Artisan says that the camera will have a mechanical design, with a spring driven shutter, and won’t require batteries. The list of teased features also includes a Cooke lens design.

Images shared by the company offer further hints at the upcoming camera’s potential features. The lens appears to have a focal distance scale printed on the end, with two metal levers suggesting there’s some sort of controls there, such as manual focus or aperture. Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time a retro camera has features purely for looks and not function. The images also suggest Instax Mini film, rather than the Instax Wide format. The camera also has a viewfinder and a cold shoe slot as well.

Digital Camera World Editor James Artaius is on site at CP+ and was able to demo the camera at the show, so stay tuned for additional details from the show floor.

