Viltrox introduces four new lenses and a unique battery charging case at CP+

Viltrox is set to expand its lens lineup, with four new lenses alongside a new battery charging case debuting at the 2025 CP+ photography show held in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan.

Viltrox offers a huge range of camera equipment, from lighting to on-camera monitors, but the brand is perhaps best known for its lenses – and the company is showcasing several new products designed to meet the needs of amateur and professional photographers alike. These include the; Viltrox AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, Viltrox AF 50mm F2.0 Air, and the Viltrox AF 135mm F1.8 LAB Z.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Viltrox) (Image credit: Viltrox) (Image credit: Viltrox)

The AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE lens is part of the new Viltrox Lab series – the series is the creme de la creme in Vitrox’s lineup, competing with Canons’ L series or Sony’s G-Master. The new 35mm lens is designed to perform well in low-light conditions with its wide aperture and offers a classic focal length great for weddings, events, travel, and street photography.

From the Pro series, the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE lens targets portrait work with its mid-telephoto focal length and wide aperture. Lastly, another addition to the small, lightweight, and affordable Air series – the AF 50mm F2.0 Air lens looks like a nifty-fifty to provide a versatile option for everyday photography, and will launch in Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts.

The Viltrox AF 135mm F1.8 LAB Z is not technically a new lens, as it was revealed several months back for Sony cameras – we have already reviewed it, and TLDR; we really liked it. However, the lens is now making the jump to the Nikon mount. Can we expect to see a Canon or L-mount version soon?

In addition to its trio of lenses, Viltrox is also announcing a camera battery charging case. Looking like a giant AirPods case, the battery case can recharge two batteries at the same time. There is no official information on exactly which batteries will be supported, but images show there will be at least four models at launch for compatibility with Canon LP-E6, Nikon EN-EL15, Fujifilm NP-W235, and Sony FZ100 batteries.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Viltrox) (Image credit: Viltrox) (Image credit: Viltrox) (Image credit: Viltrox)

Dates and prices are yet to be revealed, but all products are scheduled for release shortly after the show concludes in a few days.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A keynote presentation by award-winning Japanese photographer and videographer Haseo is also on the agenda. Scheduled for March 1 from 2:30 to 3:00 PM at Hall D, Booth 49, the session is expected to offer practical insights into photography but might feature more from Viltrox’s new offerings.

You might also like...

Don't fancy waiting? If you're looking for lenses you can buy right now, check out our guides for the best Sony lenses, and the best Nikon lenses.