Laowa is known for its weird lenses – and the brand’s next optics will fill gaps in specialist tilt-shift and fisheye lenses

While many third-party optics brands are known for being more budget friendly, Laowa is, perhaps, an optics brand best known for unusual lenses like its strange-looking macro probe lenses. But, Laowa’s lenses often fill a gap where few comparable options exist – and five upcoming lenses continue to follow that trend. During CP+, Laowa shared a sneak peek at five upcoming lenses.

Laowa shared a list of the upcoming lenses that are currently on display at CP+ on social media, but did not share specs, prices, or images of the optics yet. The list includes a 35mm f/2.8 Tilt-Shift, a 15mm f/4.5 Wide Angle Macro and an 8-15mm Fisheye, as well as two cinema lenses, an Ultima 12-20 and a zoom coming to the Proteus lineup.

Laowa has only shared that the lenses are coming and on display at the CP+ show, but did not share when the lenses are expected to launch; it also has yet to reveal the specifications and pricing details. However, Sony Alpha Rumors suggests that the 35mm, 15mm and 8-15mm will be available across several mirrorless mounts, including Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and L-Mount.

The teased 35mm f/2.8 Tilt Shift will join the brand’s growing list of specialist tilt-shift lenses, sitting between the existing 20mm and 55mm primes.

Laowa already has a 15mm f/4 Macro lens, but the existing optic is only available in DSLR mounts and the mirrorless L-Mount. Including the 15mm f/4.5 Wide Angle Macro among the list of upcoming lenses suggests that a similar optic could be coming to more mirrorless mounts.

Laowa’s Proteus cinema lens lineup currently only includes primes, with the teaser revealing that a zoom option is coming without naming the actual focal length. The teased Ultima 12-120mm lens was also on display at IBC last year, with some specs already available.

Laowa’s sneak peek on the upcoming lenses did not include an estimated launch date for the upcoming optics.

