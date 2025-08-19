$499 for a cine macro lens? You've got to see what 7Artisans just dropped for Canon, Nikon and Sony shooters

Manual focus, full-frame support, and a price that's hard to beat – see why the 7Artisans' latest cine macro lens is turning heads

If you don't want to spend a fortune on cine macro lenses but want solid pro features, you should check out what 7Artisans just released: a cine 2x macro lens for just $499. The 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens for full-frame cameras like Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Sony E mount.

Most macro lenses either max out at 1:1 magnification or are made of stills. Well, the new 7Artisans cine macro lens lets you get incredibly close to your subject, capturing details twice as large as life itself – all without having to buy or carry extra attachments.

And this at an even more budget-friendly price than the $599 Laowa's 65mm 2x Macro APO Cine lens for Super 35 sensors... not to mention the Dzofilm 65mm T2.8 2x Anamorphic Macro lens that is available for $5,500, but – of course – playing in a completely different league.

However, while the 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens is budget-friendly, it comes with pro-level features typically found in higher-end models. Before diving into the specs, let's have a look at the cinematic image quality this lens delivers – footage that punches way above its price.

A post shared by 7ARTISANS OFFICIAL (@7artisansofficial) A photo posted by on

All this for $499 is genuinely impressive and makes this cine optic a standout choice if you want pro-level macro capabilities without the premium price tag.

7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens has industry-standard 0.8 MOD geared focus and aperture rings, so you get that smooth, precise control that filmmakers crave when pulling focus or adjusting exposure. The T2.9 is bright enough to create a beautifully shallow depth of field, letting you isolate your subject with cinematic flair even in lower light.

Plus, the optical design is impressive – 14 elements in 12 groups, including aspherical, high refractive index, and extra-low dispersion glass, all crafted to reduce chromatic aberrations and keep your images razor sharp across the frame – crucial for shooting macro.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specs: 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro

The 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens is available for only $499 (Image credit: 7Artisans)

Focal length: 65mm

Aperture: T/2.9 - T/22

Lens format coverage: Full-frame

Lens mount: Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E

Angle of view: 38.4°

Focus scales: Metric, imperial

Minimum focus distance: 6.7" / 17cm

Magnification: 2:1 macro reproduction ratio, 2x magnification

Aperture/iris blades: 9

Lens mounting: No

Gear standard: Focus, iris: 0.8 MOD

Gear rotation: Focus: 330° (manual only)

Interchangeable mount: No

Image Stabilization: No

Electronic communication: No

Filter thread: 82mm

Diameter: front: 3.5" / 90mm

Length: 4.6" / 117mm

Weight: 1.9lb / 858g

Availability

You can order the 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens now for $499 at B&H, or for £479 from Amazon UK.

You might like...

Browse the best cinema cameras along with the best cine lenses.