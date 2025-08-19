$499 for a cine macro lens? You've got to see what 7Artisans just dropped for Canon, Nikon and Sony shooters
This might be the best budget cine macro lens yet – 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens – available for full-frame Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Sony E mounts
If you don't want to spend a fortune on cine macro lenses but want solid pro features, you should check out what 7Artisans just released: a cine 2x macro lens for just $499. The 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens for full-frame cameras like Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Sony E mount.
Most macro lenses either max out at 1:1 magnification or are made of stills. Well, the new 7Artisans cine macro lens lets you get incredibly close to your subject, capturing details twice as large as life itself – all without having to buy or carry extra attachments.
And this at an even more budget-friendly price than the $599 Laowa's 65mm 2x Macro APO Cine lens for Super 35 sensors... not to mention the Dzofilm 65mm T2.8 2x Anamorphic Macro lens that is available for $5,500, but – of course – playing in a completely different league.
However, while the 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens is budget-friendly, it comes with pro-level features typically found in higher-end models. Before diving into the specs, let's have a look at the cinematic image quality this lens delivers – footage that punches way above its price.
All this for $499 is genuinely impressive and makes this cine optic a standout choice if you want pro-level macro capabilities without the premium price tag.
7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens has industry-standard 0.8 MOD geared focus and aperture rings, so you get that smooth, precise control that filmmakers crave when pulling focus or adjusting exposure. The T2.9 is bright enough to create a beautifully shallow depth of field, letting you isolate your subject with cinematic flair even in lower light.
Plus, the optical design is impressive – 14 elements in 12 groups, including aspherical, high refractive index, and extra-low dispersion glass, all crafted to reduce chromatic aberrations and keep your images razor sharp across the frame – crucial for shooting macro.
Specs: 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro
Focal length: 65mm
Aperture: T/2.9 - T/22
Lens format coverage: Full-frame
Lens mount: Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E
Angle of view: 38.4°
Focus scales: Metric, imperial
Minimum focus distance: 6.7" / 17cm
Magnification: 2:1 macro reproduction ratio, 2x magnification
Aperture/iris blades: 9
Lens mounting: No
Gear standard: Focus, iris: 0.8 MOD
Gear rotation: Focus: 330° (manual only)
Interchangeable mount: No
Image Stabilization: No
Electronic communication: No
Filter thread: 82mm
Diameter: front: 3.5" / 90mm
Length: 4.6" / 117mm
Weight: 1.9lb / 858g
Availability
You can order the 7Artisans Infinte 65mm T2.9 2x Macro lens now for $499 at B&H, or for £479 from Amazon UK.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
