A former flagship camera for under $2K? The Nikon Z7 II just dropped back down to its best-ever price

The Nikon Z7 II was once the company’s flagship, but that was nearly five years ago. Now that cameras like the Nikon Z9 and Z8 exist, the Nikon Z7 series feels more mid-tier than flagship. But, a temporary price drop has the Nikon Z7 II available for under $2,000 body-only, a steep 33% discount in the US that puts the camera back down to Black Friday pricing.

The $1,996 deal puts the Nikon Z7 II cheaper than even the Z6 III, despite the Z7 II having the higher resolution 45.7MP sensor. While now outclassed by cameras like the Z8 and Z9, the Z7 II mixes a high resolution sensor with an excellent build and access to a wide range of sharp Z mount lenses.

Launched in the fall of 2020, the Nikon Z7 II is starting to show its age a bit. With the price drop and the age, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nikon launch a Z7 III soon. But the price drop should put the camera on the radar of any photographer looking for a high resolution full-frame camera on a budget. Buying a slightly older but high-end model is one of my favorite strategies for getting a cheap camera because the price is low but you tend to get more high-end features than budget models.

Our favorite cheap mirrorless camera for the full-frame category is the Sony a7 III. But, that camera is even older than the Z7 II and with a lower resolution sensor. If the age of the Z7 II bothers you, the Nikon Z6 III is currently discounted too but a bit higher than the Z7 III; it has a lower resolution sensor but the newer camera has perks like better low light autofocus.

We’re hoping that we could see the Nikon Z7 III soon with a list of updated features, but even then the $1,000 price drop is sure tempting.

