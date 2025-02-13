Nikon’s new 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens brings power zoom & pro video features
Nikon’s new 28-135mm power zoom lens: a game-changer for Z-Series filmmakers
Less than a year after acquiring RED Camera, Nikon is reinforcing its commitment to video with the launch of the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, the company’s first Power Zoom (PZ) lens for its FX-format mirrorless cameras.
Designed for professional videographers, this all-in-one zoom lens is an ideal match for Nikon’s Z9, Z8, and Z6 III, offering versatility, precision, and advanced control for solo shooters and small production teams.
With a broad 28-135mm focal range, internal focusing, and a short minimum focusing distance, the lens is well-suited for documentary filmmaking, location work, and run-and-gun videography. Power Zoom functionality enables smooth, remote-controlled zooming, essential for professional video production.
A stepping motor (STM) allows seamless focal length transitions, suppresses focus breathing, and offers eleven customizable zoom speeds, assignable to the zoom lever or one of two L-Fn buttons. The zoom ring angle and rotation direction can be customized, while remote zoom operation is supported via NX Tether software, SnapBridge, or NX Field apps—allowing control from a computer, smartphone, or tablet.
Filmmakers can take advantage of Hi-Res Zoom when using the lens with the Nikon Z9, enabling 4K recording with a 270mm equivalent field of view at the telephoto end. A dedicated Synchro mode allows simultaneous optical zoom and Hi-Res Zoom via a single control.
Weighing 2.66 lbs, the internally zooming design ensures a balanced setup—ideal for gimbal use. The lens is also compatible with matte boxes, follow-focus systems, and other professional accessories. Included is a rectangular lens hood with a filter adjustment window, allowing changes without removing the hood.
Built with Nikon’s premium coatings, the lens features Meso Amorphous coating to dramatically reduce ghosting and flare, while a fluorine coating repels dust, water, and debris. Its dust- and drip-resistant construction makes it a reliable choice for demanding environments.
The lens also debuts a distinctive yellow video ring around the mount and cinema-style markings, reinforcing its place in Nikon’s growing lineup of professional video tools.
The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 Power Zoom Lens is priced at $2,596.95 / £2,499 / AU$3,399.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
