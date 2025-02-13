Nikon’s new 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens brings power zoom & pro video features

Less than a year after acquiring RED Camera, Nikon is reinforcing its commitment to video with the launch of the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, the company’s first Power Zoom (PZ) lens for its FX-format mirrorless cameras.



Designed for professional videographers, this all-in-one zoom lens is an ideal match for Nikon’s Z9, Z8, and Z6 III, offering versatility, precision, and advanced control for solo shooters and small production teams.

Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 Power Zoom lens attached to a Nikon Z9 (Image credit: Nikon)

With a broad 28-135mm focal range, internal focusing, and a short minimum focusing distance, the lens is well-suited for documentary filmmaking, location work, and run-and-gun videography. Power Zoom functionality enables smooth, remote-controlled zooming, essential for professional video production.



A stepping motor (STM) allows seamless focal length transitions, suppresses focus breathing, and offers eleven customizable zoom speeds, assignable to the zoom lever or one of two L-Fn buttons. The zoom ring angle and rotation direction can be customized, while remote zoom operation is supported via NX Tether software, SnapBridge, or NX Field apps—allowing control from a computer, smartphone, or tablet.



Filmmakers can take advantage of Hi-Res Zoom when using the lens with the Nikon Z9, enabling 4K recording with a 270mm equivalent field of view at the telephoto end. A dedicated Synchro mode allows simultaneous optical zoom and Hi-Res Zoom via a single control.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Weighing 2.66 lbs, the internally zooming design ensures a balanced setup—ideal for gimbal use. The lens is also compatible with matte boxes, follow-focus systems, and other professional accessories. Included is a rectangular lens hood with a filter adjustment window, allowing changes without removing the hood.



Built with Nikon’s premium coatings, the lens features Meso Amorphous coating to dramatically reduce ghosting and flare, while a fluorine coating repels dust, water, and debris. Its dust- and drip-resistant construction makes it a reliable choice for demanding environments.



The lens also debuts a distinctive yellow video ring around the mount and cinema-style markings, reinforcing its place in Nikon’s growing lineup of professional video tools.



The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 Power Zoom Lens is priced at $2,596.95 / £2,499 / AU$3,399.

