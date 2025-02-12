TTArtisan has a secretive new product coming. I’m hoping for something both cheap and unique

The CP+ imaging show in Japan that kicks off on February 27 should bring with it several product announcements – and the teasers are already beginning to trickle out. The China-based lens manufacturer TTArtisan is already teasing a new product that will be displayed at the show, but the brand is being ultra secretive at even what category the new item falls under.

On social media, TTArtisan shared a post with a photo indicating that a new product will be on display during the CP+ Show February 27 to March 02. The photo was accompanied by a simple caption spelling out the show details along with the lines: “We'll be showcasing a new product coming soon! Can you guess what it is? Stay tuned for the first look!”

A post shared by TTArtisan (@ttartisanofficial) A photo posted by on

Talk about an obscure teaser. Originally when I spotted the photo, I immediately started thinking a film announcement was coming, as the photo showcases what appears to be a roll of 35mm film. But then I realized that TTArtisan makes what’s probably the cutest $7 photo light ever that actually looks like a roll of film. Sure enough, a closer look at the photo reveals it's the little LED light sitting there, not actual film.

The LED light is pictured next to a 75mm lens and a 23mm AF lens. That doesn’t offer much for fans to go on as to what the announcement could be, especially since the company uses the words “new product” so it's unclear if it's even a new lens or an accessory like the LED light.

Based on the company’s past launches however, I feel safe speculating that whatever it is will be competitively priced, as TTArtisans is known for budget lenses. I hope it’s an item that’s totally unique and not a copy of something already available from a different brand, like TTArtisans tiny Fujifilm X-Mount pancake lens, or the swirly bokeh of the 75mm lens that’s pictured in the teaser.

Either way, photographers should brace themselves for an onslaught of new gear announcements at the end of the month to coincide with the start of the CP+ show in Japan.

You may also like

For more inspiration, browse the latest camera rumors or the best cheap lenses.