FINALLY! A new Zeiss Otus lens is on the way!

After more than five years without releasing a new photography lens, Zeiss has finally broken its silence. The legendary optics manufacturer has taken to social media to tease a brand-new lens – and I couldn’t be more excited!

Over the past four days, Zeiss has been drip-feeding cryptic teasers on Instagram, sparking speculation among photographers. While the company has remained tight-lipped on specific details, one thing is certain: it will be a new addition to its Otus lineup.

The Zeiss Otus series is regarded by many as the gold standard for image quality, featuring incredibly fast f/1.4 apertures with virtually no aberrations. Until now, Otus lenses were designed exclusively for DSLR cameras, using the Nikon F-mount, therefore the upcoming release is expected to mark the beginning of a mirrorless Otus range – an exciting development for modern photographers.

Zeiss' teaser campaign has included behind-the-scenes glimpses and sample images, fueling anticipation. Commenters have been speculating wildly; will it be a wide-angle or telephoto lens? Sony E-mount or Nikon Z-mount? Zeiss has responded to many of these guesses with nothing more than a wry "👀" emoji, keeping the mystery alive.

From the limited clues available, my instinct leans toward an 85mm f/1.4 or 100mm prime. Examining the teaser footage, the size of the lens and the length of its hood suggest a longer focal length rather than a wide-angle option. The Otus lineup features distinct lens hoods for each focal length, and this one appears longer than those on existing wide-angle models.

Adding to the intrigue, B&H Photo has teased, "Something big is coming!". This could simply refer to Zeiss’ long-awaited return, or it might hint at a longer focal length prime, supporting my theory.

One wild idea circulating in the comments is that Zeiss might release multiple lenses at once; after five years of silence, this wouldn’t be entirely out of the question. In fact, looking at the variety of sample images in the teasers, it’s not as far-fetched as it first seems.

The official announcement is set for February 25 2025. Until then, we’ll have to wait and speculate on what Zeiss has in store.

