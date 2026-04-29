Major award for premium compact camera that is a "Sony ZV killer" and best-seller in Japan – but it wasn't built for photographers

Since its launch in March 2025, this premium compact camera has consistently ranked among the best-selling cameras in Japan. Now, the Canon PowerShot V1 has been officially crowned Best Content Creator Camera at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.

The TIPA World Awards 2026 are widely regarded as one of the most respected honors in the imaging industry, recognizing the best new photo and imaging products each year.

The winners are decided at TIPA's General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Out of 40 categories, the Canon PowerShot V1 stood out as a top choice for content creators and vloggers – and it's surprisingly good for photography.

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Canon's hybrid & compact powerhouse

According to TIPA, the PowerShot V1 is the Best Content Creator Camera, especially for those looking for an all-in-one solution.

"Ideal for content creators, vloggers, and even those who simply enjoy carrying a pocketable, capable camera on their journeys, the V1 features an ultra-wide-angle 16–50mm zoom lens, a 3-microphone array, advanced autofocus, a built-in cooling fan, and impressive stabilization.

"A fully articulating 3-inch display allows for numerous points of view, including easy selfies and vlogging, while a dedicated switch offers a choice between video and still recording. Numerous video-format and creative preset options make it both versatile and adaptable to every subject and scene.

"In addition, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi can be used to connect and control the camera via a smartphone."

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In our review, we highlighted that the PowerShot V1 "is going to eat the Sony ZV-1 II's lunch as the creator camera of choice". It features a larger sensor, more resolution, a wider zoom with optical stabilization, a faster burst rate, and it's much easier to use.

This has made the Canon compact incredibly popular, and highly sought-after – not only in Japan. While it's designed as a video-first camera, it also performs surprisingly well for stills, making it a versatile compact option for everyday photography.

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