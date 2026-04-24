The Sony A7 series may have started as the most compact full-frame interchangeable lens camera, but the latest models, like the A7 V and A7R V, are more about imaging power and speed than size. Instead, Sony took a different approach – and launched the A7C series for photographers craving a smaller full-frame mirrorless camera.

But Sony’s A7C series isn’t only about size – personally, I think the series is the closest thing that Sony has to a retro-inspired camera. The viewfinder placed off to one side gives me rangefinder camera vibes, especially on the silver color option.

The Sony A7C II is quite small, particularly if you pick up a more compact lens with it (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7C II – and its high resolution sibling, the A7CR – have remained popular cameras since the cameras launched in 2023. The cameras seem to be a series that doesn’t tend to see discounts very often. But, both the Sony A7C II and the A7CR have dropped to the lowest price that I’ve seen all year.

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The Sony A7CR looks nearly identical to the A7C II, but offers a much higher resolution (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The lower-resolution Sony A7C II is the more affordable of the two, but it still packs the autofocus performance and image quality that I’ve come to expect. The 33MP and 4K 60p is more than enough for many photographers, and that’s mixed with excellent autofocus performance.

ENDS APRIL 26! Save $400 Sony A7C II: was $2,498 now $2,098 at BHPhoto When I tried the Sony A7C II, I was immediately impressed with its small size. While small, it still has a viewfinder and a decent grip. The images from the 33MP sensor certainly don't feel like any compromises were made to get a smaller camera body – but Sony's larger bodies do offer faster burst speeds. Add at least another $300 to the cost if you need a lens. That's for the compact 28-60mm f/4-5.6, but the bundle with the 24mm f/2.8 or the 40mm f/2.8 also makes for a rather small camera system. Buy it if: You want something small that doesn't sacrifice a large sensor, but you don't mind speeds topping out at 10 fps. Avoid if: You want the most ergonomic camera, or dual card slots. This camera is small and light, but there's no autofocus joystick, and the grip isn't quite enough for heavy telephoto lenses. Read the full Sony A7C II review

The Sony A7C takes that same design and packs a 61MP sensor inside instead. That makes the A7CR an excellent alternative to Sony’s full-frame compact camera, the RX1R III. Admittedly, it’s not hard to be a budget alternative compared to the RX1R III’s $5,098 list price, but the A7CR is arguably Sony’s most similar camera, and even when you add a lens, the price difference is still over four digits.

ENDS APRIL 26! Save $400 Sony A7CR: was $3,398 now $2,998 at Adorama The Sony A7CR may not be as small as the RX1R III compact camera once you attach a lens, but it's far more affordable and still relatively compact. If the resolution on the A7C II isn't enough, then the A7CR is the better fit. It boasts a massive 61MP full-frame sensor in a similar rangefinder-inspired design. Buy it if You want Sony's high-resolution full-frame sensor crammed into a more portable body. Avoid if: Like the A7C II, the A7CR doesn't have a joystick or dual card slots, and it's not the best grip for using with larger lenses. Read the full Sony A7CR review

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Full frame out of your budget? The Sony A6400 and ZV-E10 are also steeply discounted right now.