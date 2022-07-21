Fujifilm X-T5: everything we know so far

It seems certain that Fujifilm will at some point release an X-T5 model. It would be the logical continuation of a highly successful series of compact but powerful semi-professional mirrorless cameras that started with the 16MP X-T1 way back in 2014.

The X-T2 followed in 2016 with a new 24MP X-Trans sensor, the X-T3 came along in late 2018 with a 26MP X-Trans sensor and the X-T4 added in-body stabilization in early 2020. From the start, these have been amongst the best mirrorless cameras you can buy, the best 4K cameras for video and even the best cameras for professionals.

This line of cameras has been at the heart of Fujifilm’s success in the enthusiast/expert/professional market, so it’s hard to believe Fujifilm won’t continue this line with an X-T5. But what will the specs be and when will we get it?

Will the Fujifilm X-T5 have the same stacked sensor as the X-H2S (above) or will it have the 40MP sensor expected later this year? (Image credit: Fujifilm)

What sensor will the Fujifilm X-T5 have?

We can think of three possible candidates, all with vary degrees of likelihood:

1. Fujifilm uses the same 26MP non-stacked sensor used in the X-T4 in order to protect its new X-H2 models. This doesn’t seem very likely since it’s hard to see how Fujifilm could make any meaningful improvement on the X-T4 with the same sensor.

2. The X-T5 uses the same ‘stacked’ 26MP sensor as the X-H2S. This would give the X-T5 a huge performance boost but perhaps bring it too close to the X-H2S, which is why many commentators think this won’t happen.

3. The X-T5 uses the 40MP non-stacked sensor we expect to see in the X-H2 later this year. There are similar arguments against that too, of course, thought most Fuji-watchers seem to think this is the most likely option.

How can Fujifilm improve on the X-T4? A new 40MP sensor would be one way to do it, and 8K video would be another. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T5: what we’d like to see

Well, for a start, the X-T4 is a tough act to follow. For a pro-am camera, its speed and video capabilities scarcely need much improvement, so let’s assume Fujifilm goes for the 40MP sensor and leaves the real speed to the X-H2S.

If so, we would like to see an unchanged body design compared to the X-T4, and with a few inevitable ergonomic tweaks a higher resolution 40MP sensor would seem like a big enough step up on its own.

The X-T4 already has everything else that we like, including effective in-body stabilization, a vari-angle screen and powerful 4K video capture.

The X-T4 and its predecessor have until now been Fujifilm’s flagship cameras. We’ll gloss over the Fujifilm X-H1 as an experiment that didn’t quite catch. We think any new X-T5 will be a proper step up from the X-T4 – but that the X-H2 models will be the ones that bring the real advances in tech, power, performance and features.

Will the X-T5 have 8K video?

That depends on how you define 8K! If you take it as video 8,000 pixels wide, then you need a 42MP equivalent 3:2 ratio sensor to get that. But camera makers are defining 8K as 2x 4K UHD, which is 7,680 pixels wide. And yes, a 40MP sensor can do that – it fact it’s a pretty exact pixel-pixel match, so there would be no need for oversampling or cropping.

8K video could prove an important differentiator for Fujifilm between the upcoming X-H2 and any new X-T5. We’d like to see 8K video on a new X-T5, but if it’s possible at all we’ll see it on the X-H2 first, and Fujifilm might decide to reserve it for that camera.

If a new Fujifilm X-T5 is on the way, Fujifilm will need to pitch it below the X-H2/S models while still making it a proper upgrade from the X-T4. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T5 timing and positioning

2022 definitely looks like the year of the X-H2 and we can’t really see Fujifilm launching an X-T5 until 2023. If that’s the case, it would arrive well into the sales life of both X-H2 models, which would reduce its competitive impact.

Being a smaller camera at a lower price point, it’s likely any X-T5 model using either the stacked 26MP sensor or the 40MP variant would also be a little behind on speed, video features, performance and more. We don’t think Fujifilm would deliberately ’throttle’ the X-T5, but there are limits to what can be achieved technically in a smaller body and at a lower price.

And that, people, is all we know about the X-T5 so far!