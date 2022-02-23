The 12 highest resolution cameras you can buy today: ultimate pro cameras

Here they are – the highest resolution cameras you can buy right now. When nothing but megapixels will do, when you're scouring the shelves for the most detail you can get for your money, these are the cameras you want. These cameras aren't cheap; in some cases they are extravagantly not-cheap. But for those who want the best of the best in terms of megapixels, here they are.

Why might someone want so many megapixels? The main advantages of big resolutions are twofold: they allow you to print images in large format, and they allow you to heavily crop into an image with little or no loss of detail. For landscape, fine-art and commercial photography, this is particularly valuable.

It is worth noting that we've kept this list to commercially available cameras. If you wanted to, you could find an industrial camera, a prototype or a made-to-order camera with a higher megapixel count, but most people would never want or need to interact with these types of cameras. All the cameras we've included here can be bought from your regular trusted photographic retailers, or directly from the manufacturers. As we've said though, they can still get very pricey. Consider yourself thoroughly warned.

But you've heard enough – you want to hear what the highest-resolution cameras are right now. Well, our list starts with specialist cameras like the Hasselblad H6D-400C Multi-Shot, which can produce 400MP images. It's a bit of a cheat (and caused a heated argument in the office) as it "only" has a 100MP sensor; it produces its 400MP images by compositing six images shot in quick succession, a process so demanding that the camera needs to be tethered to a computer.

After that, we see the Phase One XF IQ4 150MP Camera System, which technically has the highest-resolution sensor on our list. Further down, you'll start to see full-frame consumer models like the Sony A7R Mark IV, Sigma fp L and Leica M11, are the highest resolution cameras with full-frame sensors – which are some of the best professional cameras you can get right now. There are also plenty of medium-format cameras on the list, and even some older DSLRs.

One other thing to note is that we've also not picked every single model and variation from the big makers. We could have populated this entire list with Phase One and Hasselblad, but it makes more sense to give you a broader overview of the different types of high-resolution cameras available from different manufacturers.

There's a lot of choice out there for pixel hunters! So, here goes…

The highest resolution cameras you can buy right now

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

1. Hasselblad H6D-400C Multi-Shot We had a big argument about this, and it's still going on Specifications Sensor: 53.4 x 40mm CMOS Megapixels: 100MP, 400MP Multi-Shot Lens mount: Hasselblad H LCD: 3-inch touchscreen Viewfinder: Optical/interchangeable Max continuous shooting speed: N/A Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 400 million pixels. 400 MILLION! + Part of the Hasselblad H System Reasons to avoid - Uses pixel-shift image capture - 579MB 16-bit TIFF files

The argument is based around the capture system. The H6D-400c uses a pixel-shift capture system to achieve 400MP output from its 100MP sensor. Lots of other cameras have pixel-shift systems like this. The ONLY reason the H6D-400c is included is because it's built for 400MP capture and it's not just an incidental operating mode – it is in the camera model name. Multi-shot captures use six different exposures and require a tethered connection to a computer. This makes them suitable only for static subjects and important archiving work for example. So while the H6D-400c might have the biggest megapixel count in this list, it does not have the highest native resolution. If that's what you came here for, you need to straight to number two...

(Image credit: Phase One)

2. Phase One XF IQ4 150MP Camera System With 151 million pixels, this is the highest 'native' resolution you can get Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 151MP Lens mount: Phase One LCD: 3.2" Viewfinder: Eye-level or waist-level viewfinder options Max continuous shooting speed: N/A Max video resolution: N/A User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS Phase One website Reasons to buy + Highest native resolution available + 53.4 x 40mm 'full frame' MF sensor Reasons to avoid - Massively expensive - For considered (slow) photography

Crazy money? For an amateur, maybe, but for a high-end commercial or fashion photographer, its a business decision like any other, like leasing premises or buying commercial vehicles. The Phase One XF IQ4 needs careful handling and considerable investment. It’s not a walkaround camera you can stuff into a backpack. But this, and high-end medium format cameras like it, can achieve a level of quality, precision and control you wouldn’t believe. The XF 1Q4 system is so exclusive that you can't just go on Amazon and buy one – you have to go through Phase One's specialist dealer network.

(Image credit: Phase One)

3. Phase One XT It's amazing that something this small can cost this much money Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 151 Lens mount: Phase One XT LCD: 3.2-inch Viewfinder: N/A Max continuous shooting speed: N/A Max video resolution: N/A User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS Phase One website Reasons to buy + Very compact and portable + Optional mono digital back Reasons to avoid - Incredibly expensive - Limited lens range

The Phase One XT is an extraordinary camera. Phase One doesn't want to call it a 'technical' camera, or a 'field' camera, but that's the closest description. It's an extremely compact modular system that takes the same IQ4 digital backs as the Phase One XF system, above, but is designed for portability and travel. It has its own built-in lens movements for perspective correction, and relies on the LCD display on its digital back for composing images. It also uses its own lens mount and lenses, so the purchase cost of the XT itself is just the start.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm GFX 100 narrowly beats the Hasselblad H6D-100c (below) at one third the price – and the cheaper, smaller Fujifilm GFX 100S costs even less. This is how far affordable medium format cameras have come! Having said that, sensor size gets you bragging rights in medium format just like anywhere else – and the Hasselblad and PhaseOne have ‘full size’ medium format sensors, while the GFX 100 has a smaller sensor mid-way between this and regular 35mm full frame. But look – the GFX100 is a 100-megapixel camera at less than a third of the price of the others. That in itself is amazing, as is the fact that this is a camera you can use handheld, with lenses you can actually afford!

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

5. Hasselblad H6D-100c With 100 million pixels (but a bigger sensor), here is the H6D-100c Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 100MP Lens mount: Hasselblad LCD: 3-inch touchscreen, 920k dots Viewfinder: Optical, interchangeable Max continuous shooting speed: 1.5fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Professional modular system + Superb quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive! - Mainly for studio/tripod use

Canon and Nikon have been duking it out for years in the DSLR market, but in the world of medium format it’s Phase One vs Hasselblad. The H6D-100c is the latest in Hasselblad’s long-running modular medium format system, and while Hasselblad can’t match the Phase One for megapixels without resorting to multi-shot models like the H6D-400c (pictured), it does have the cachet and customer loyalty of the Hasselblad brand, and the company has been extremely good at combining its new tech with its much-loved legacy products. Should it really be in third place behind the GFX 100? Only for megapixels – it’s very a different kind of camera.

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Sony A7R IV 61MP is the highest resolution so far for a full-frame camera Specifications Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 61MP Lens mount: Sony FE LCD: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1.44 million dots Viewfinder: EVF, 5.76 . million dots Max continuous shooting speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Crutchfield Reasons to buy + Highest full frame resolution yet + 4K video and 10fps shooting Reasons to avoid - In-body stabilization not convincing - Sony lenses can be BIG

Sony wants users to see the Sony A7R Mark IV as a medium format rival – and if you judge it on megapixels alone, it’s right in there. It beats base-level 50MP medium format models by some margin and is nipping at the heels of some very big and expensive cameras indeed. However, although Sony’s excellent G Master lenses are fast enough to match the shallow depth of field of bigger but slower medium format lenses, there’s still a magical X-factor that comes from bigger sensors.

(Image credit: Sigma)

7. Sigma fp L 61MP in the world's smallest, lightest full-frame mirrorless body Specifications Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 61MP Lens mount: L mount LCD: 3.15-inch touchscreen, 2.1 million dots Viewfinder: None Max continuous shooting speed: 18fps Max video resolution: 4K 30p User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart View at Moment Reasons to buy + Incredibly compact and lightweight + Expandable, modular system Reasons to avoid - No in-body stabilization - Unreliable autofocus

Packing the same number of megapixels as the Sony A7R IV in a body that's smaller, lighter, cheaper and expandable, the Sigma fp L is a remarkable piece of technology. That said, its size and modularity mean that it's not as elegant a solution straight out of the box – it lacks an electronic viewfinder, the touchscreen is fixed and there is no grip, so the camera can be hard to wield without cages or other accessories. Still, you won't find a 61MP camera anywhere else that can literally slip into the pocket of your jeans!

(Image credit: Leica)

8. Leica M11 This full-frame rangefinder is tricky to learn, but so rewarding to master Specifications Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 60.3MP Lens mount: Leica M mount LCD: 2.95-inch fixed touchscreen, 2.33m dots Viewfinder: Direct vision rangefinder type, 0.73x magnification, parallax compensation Max continuous shooting speed: 4.5fps Max video resolution: N/A User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Moment Preorder at BHPhoto View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Accurate, intuitive focusing + Superb handling Reasons to avoid - Very expensive (as are lenses) - No video at all

A gorgeous, glorious throwback to a bygone era, the Leica M11 is almost single-handedly keeping rangefinders alive, and we love it for that. The generous 60.3MP sensor lets you make the most of the supremely accurate rangefinder focusing system. It's tough to learn, requiring you to move the focus ring or lever on your Leica M lens in order to make a 'ghost' image line up with the subject. When it does, you're in focus!

We said the Leica M11's sensor is a 60.3MP type, but it's actually something new – a 'triple resolution' sensor that can be set to 18MP or 36MP as well as the headline resolution. The fact that 36MP is a 'medium' resolution goes to show how far we've come, doesn't it!

The Leica M11 is expensive, obviously. The M-mount lenses you'll have to buy for it are expensive, obviously. But if you've got the budget to spent on this camera, then it's one of the best high-resolution shooting experiences you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Pentax)

9. Pentax 645Z The 51MP 645Z is like a supersized Pentax DSLR, but far from new Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 51MP Lens mount: Pentax 645AF2 LCD: 3.2", 1,037,000 dots Viewfinder: Prism type Max continuous shooting speed: 3fps Max video resolution: Full HD at 30fps User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Adorama View at Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Large sensor with big pixel count + Tilting Live View-enabled screen Reasons to avoid - Big and heavy (1.5+kg without lens) - It's good, but 5 years old now

Never forget Pentax! The 645Z has been around for so long it’s easy to overlook the fact this is the camera that made medium format affordable and is still amongst the best Pentax cameras. These days, its DSLR construction, size, 3fpx maximum burst speed and full HD video make it feel dated and increasingly irrelevant – but its resolution still puts it in the top half of our all-time highest-resolution list, and if you like an old-school approach, its design could appeal to you a lot more than its recent mirrorless rivals.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Megapixels cost money, especially when you move up to a medium format camera. But now you can get that medium format x-factor in a camera that feels about half the size and is certainly less than half the price. The Fujifilm GFX 50R doesn’t have the megapixels, phase detection AF or in-body stabilization of the GFX 100/S, but it’s not much more expensive than a premium full-frame camera – and gives you a completely different picture-taking experience and superb RAW files.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

11. Hasselblad X1D II 50c Style and image quality combined... at a price Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 50MP Lens mount: Hasselblad X LCD: 3.0" touchscreen, 920K dots Viewfinder: Electronic, 2.36 million dots Max continuous shooting speed: 2.3fps Max video resolution: 1920x1080 (Full HD) User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressively lightweight yet robust build + Stunningly detailed imagery Reasons to avoid - Some operational quirks - Pricier than the GFX 50R

The revamped Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a super-stylish snapper with its own range of lenses and its own minimalist finesse. We found the original model lovely to look at but a little flaky in its operation, but while the new mark II does improve many of these foibles it is still stubborn in others (autofocus speed, we're looking at you). Its 50-megapixel resolution is starting to look a little ordinary (barely earning it tenth place in this list!), but Hasselblad’s lenses and image quality are beautiful – not least because of this camera’s 16-bit RAW files. It’s not the fastest camera to use, but it’s got to be one of the prettiest.

(Image credit: Canon)

12. Canon EOS 5DS/R Its 50 million pixels look good on paper, but Canon's DSLR feels dated Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 50.6MP Lens mount: Canon EF Screen: 3.2-inch, 1,040,000 dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism Max burst speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Walmart Check Amazon 122 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 50 million pixels! + Not that expensive Reasons to avoid - Weak live view AF - Only 1080 video

For a long time now, this has been the highest-resolution full-frame DSLR you can buy. But apart from bragging rights, it doesn’t seem to have got Canon very far as the overall response to the Canon EOS 5DS appears to have been lukewarm. The fact is, resolution aside, this is a pretty old design, with no Dual Pixel CMOS AF and no 4K video. In fast-changing mirrorless world, the EOS 5DS/R feels a bit of a dinosaur, and even its 50 million pixels can’t change that – especially with the 45MP Canon EOS R5 knocking on its door.

Read more:

• What are the best cameras for professionals?

• We think these are the best medium format cameras right now

• The best cinema cameras

• Which is the best mirrorless camera to choose?