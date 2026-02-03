The end of 2025 brought a handful of exciting mirrorless models, including the Sony A7 V and the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, but the mirrorless body topping the US retailer B&H's list of trending mirrorless cameras is actually a beginner model that’s nearly three years old: The Canon EOS R100.

B&H recently shared its list of trending mirrorless cameras for the month of January 2026 with Digital Camera World. That list hints that these are some of the most popular mirrorless cameras in the US right now:

The list is a rather eclectic blend of old and new, with a handful of surprises. I don’t find it surprising that the new Sony A7 V and Canon EOS R6 Mark III are towards the top of the list, as recent launches from top brands that have generated a lot of buzz. The Fujifilm X-E5 with its pancake kit lens has also been on other bestseller lists for its likeness to a compact camera.

Canon EOS R100 kit

(Image credit: Future)

The Canon EOS R100 launched in May of 2023, so it’s a little surprising to see the budget cam sitting at the very top of the list. But the R100 is the sort of mirrorless that a greater percentage of the population can afford. A sale at B&H likely helped boost the budget camera.

Sony A7 V

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony A7 V is a highly anticipated update to the popular A7 IV, announced in December 2025. The 33MP full-frame mirrorless brings significantly faster burst shooting at 30fps, along with a built-in AI processor for a subject recognition autofocus boost. Naysayers were quick to point out the camera’s video that tops out at 4K60p without Open Gate, but based on the camera’s early sales rankings, Sony fans are undeterred.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Announced in November 2025, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III brings 40 fps bursts and 7K60p Open Gate to Canon’s full-frame hybrid shooter. The combination is proving to be a popular one for the camera giant, which called out its success in its latest earnings report. The camera also earned best-seller status in Japan at multiple retailers in November.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

(Image credit: James Artaius)

No, that’s not a duplicate – the predecessor to the R6 Mark III, the R6 Mark II, has fallen just behind the new camera in B&H’s top trending mirrorless cameras for January. While the R6 Mark III introduces a handful of new features, including an updated sensor, the predecessor is the more affordable choice. A discount that dropped the body-only price likely played a role in making the R6 II stick around on best-seller lists.

Fujifilm X-E5 with 23mm f/2.8 lens

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The Fujifilm X-E5 with its pancake lens is arguably the mirrorless camera with the most similarities to Fujifilm’s viral compact camera, the X100VI. The small form factor and compact lens are proving to create a fairly popular option – it’s temporarily out of stock at B&H but expected to be available within a week or two, according to the listing.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is on the list twice, once as the body only and once with a freebie accessory bundle. The R5 Mark II is the high-resolution sibling to the R6 Mark III, boasting a 45MP, 8K sensor.

Nikon Z5 II

(Image credit: Future)

The Nikon Z5 II is one of Nikon’s most affordable current model full-frame cameras. But, the Z5 II offers a handful of features that are particularly hard to find at the entry-level full-frame price point, most notably a highly rated low-light autofocus performance that dips all the way down to -19 EV. The camera’s full-frame sensor, 30fps bursts, and in-body stabilization also help to make the Z5 II feel a bit more elevated than a typical budget camera.

Fujifilm X-T30 III

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The second Fujifilm on the list of trending cameras for last month is the brand’s newest budget model. The Fujifilm X-T30 III is one of the brand's more budget-friendly options, even when including a kit lens. It’s a more affordable mirrorless that still keeps the viewfinder and lightweight design and has a dedicated dial for Fujifilm’s film simulations.

OM System OM-1 Mark II

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The only Micro Four Thirds camera to pop up on the trending list, the OM-1 Mark II mixes a 10 fps mechanical and 120 fps electronic shutter with a 20MP stacked sensor and IP53-rated weather-sealing. A discount may have encouraged more sales for the speedy mirrorless.

