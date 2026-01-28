Save over $1,000 on this outstanding Canon EOS R5 bundle

If you’ve been waiting for the moment to finally jump on the Canon EOS R5, this is it. The full-frame mirrorless powerhouse has just dropped to $2,599, thanks to a straight $700 discount, instantly making one of Canon’s most capable cameras far more attainable. But that’s only the start of why this deal stands out from the crowd.

Outstanding deal! Save $1,007.99 Canon R5 bundle: was $3,606.99 now $2,599 at Adorama The Canon EOS R5 is a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera known for its superb image quality, lightning-fast autofocus, and hybrid stills-and-video performance that continues to set the benchmark in its class.

Adorama has gone a step further and turned an already solid price cut into something genuinely special. On top of the reduced price, they’re bundling in $307.99 worth of essential accessories completely free of charge, transforming this into one of those rare deals that actually feels like a no-brainer rather than a mild nudge.

The free extras aren’t throwaway items either. You’re getting the Canon EF to EOS R lens adapter, which instantly opens the door to Canon’s vast EF lens catalog with full electronic compatibility. Add to that a SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB CFexpress Type-B card, perfect for handling the R5’s demanding stills and video workflows, plus a dedicated memory card reader to keep transfers fast and frustration-free.

When you do the math, the numbers get even more impressive. That $700 price cut combined with $307.99 in bundled accessories means you’re actually saving a massive $1,007.99 overall. For a camera that still sits comfortably among the very best hybrid shooters on the market, that kind of real-world saving is hard to ignore.

Although the EOS R5 Mark II is not launched, the Canon EOS R5 is a current model in the Canon range and is a seriously-capable machine – delivering class-leading stills, outstanding autofocus, and video specs that continue to punch well above its current price point. It’s the sort of camera that can anchor a professional kit just as confidently as it can elevate a serious enthusiast’s setup.

Bottom line: this isn’t just a discount, it’s the best EOS R5 deal around right now. A flagship camera, a four-figure saving when everything’s factored in, and genuinely useful accessories thrown in for good measure. If the R5 has been on your shortlist, this is the moment to act before this bundle disappears.

Check out the best lenses for the Canon EOS R5, and read our Canon EOS R5 vs R5 Mark II comparison