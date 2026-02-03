$300 off Panasonic’s high-resolution beast is the connoisseur camera deal you shouldn’t ignore!
This $300 price drop makes the Lumix S1R II hard to overlook
If you’ve been eyeing Panasonic’s high-resolution full-frame powerhouse, this is one of those deals that quietly makes a lot of sense.
The Panasonic Lumix S1R II has just dropped to $2,997.99 at B&H, down from its usual $3,297.99 price tag, saving you a cool $300 without any hoops to jump through.
The Panasonic Lumix S1R II is a high-resolution full-frame camera built for photographers who value exceptional detail, robust build quality, and beautifully controlled image output over chasing specs for the sake of it. Comes with a free shoulder bag, and a 128GB Lexar memory card.
The S1R II has always been a bit of a connoisseur’s camera. It’s unapologetically built for photographers who care about resolution, dynamic range, and color fidelity first, while still offering serious video credentials when needed. This isn’t a spec-sheet darling chasing trends, but a camera that rewards careful shooting and considered work.
At its core, the S1R II delivers beautifully detailed files that hold up exceptionally well to heavy cropping and large prints. Landscape, architecture, studio, and fine-art shooters will immediately appreciate how much information these files retain, especially when paired with Panasonic’s excellent L-mount glass. The sensor has a calm, controlled look that feels refined rather than clinical.
What also sets the S1R II apart is its build and handling. It’s solid, confidence-inspiring, and clearly designed to be used hard in the real world. Weather sealing, excellent ergonomics, and a viewfinder that still stands among the best make it a camera you want to pick up and work with, rather than one that disappears behind menus and gimmicks.
Video shooters aren’t left out either. While this is very much a photographer-first body, Panasonic’s color science, robust codecs, and dependable performance mean the S1R II can comfortably pull double duty for hybrid creators who prioritize image quality over convenience features like extreme frame rates or lightweight bodies.
At just under $3,000, this price shift changes the conversation entirely. The Panasonic Lumix S1R II was always excellent, but at $300 off, it becomes genuinely compelling, especially if you value image quality, build, and longevity over chasing the latest launch hype. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this feels like it.
Check out our guide to the best L-mount lenses for the Panasonic Lumix S1R II
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
