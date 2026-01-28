The Panasonic Lumix S9 compact full-frame mirrorless camera has a new classy look. On Wednesday, January 28, Panasonic US unveiled new silver colorways for the mirrorless camera, giving the camera a more classic retro look.

The two new color options mix a silver body with a black wrap or a white wrap – the silver and black combo being a popular option among retro cameras. The updated color option will also be available paired with a matching silver lens, giving the compact 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens a silver makeover.

The update brings the silver top editions originally launched in Europe last year to the US – albeit the US launch does not include the silver top with a blue wrap.

One of the Lumix S9’s standout features is its wide range of different color options, ranging from a pastel pink to an earthy deep green. Those previous colorways, however, were colored wraps on a black camera body in the US. The new silver bodies join an earlier Titanium Gold edition of the S9 in breaking from the standard black.

The updated silver colors aren’t a special edition and come in at the same list price as earlier colors. In the US, the new colors are discounted to $1,599 from a $1,799 list price with a kit lens.

The updated color options give a fresh look to the camera with the same tech specs on the inside. The Lumix S9 is a full-frame camera geared towards content creators with beginner-friendly controls and real-time LUTs or color presets. The mirrorless camera is also geared for travel as a lightweight, compact mirrorless weighing in at 486 g / 1.08 lb.

The new silver variants on the Lumix S9 are already available directly from Panasonic in the US, while retailers have begun listing the new silver options as available for pre-order, including B&H in the US. The silver top variants were launched last fall in Europe, where they are still available directly from Panasonic as well as retailers like Wex in the UK.

