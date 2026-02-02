This Canon mirrorless camera is suddenly a serious bargain

The Canon EOS R7 has quietly slipped into proper bargain territory, with its price dropping to $1,449 from $1,649 at Adorama.

That’s a straight $200 saving on one of Canon’s most capable APS-C mirrorless cameras, and it makes an already compelling body far easier to recommend right now. And to sweeten the deal, Adorama is throwing in a spare battery, a Lexar memory card, and some Capture One editing software (a bonus worth a total of $357).

Save $200 Canon EOS R7 body: was $1,649 now $1,449 at Adorama The Canon EOS R7 is a fast, feature-packed APS-C mirrorless camera that delivers pro-level autofocus, impressive speed, and excellent image quality in a compact, affordable body. Comes with free spare Canon battery, Lexar memory card and Capture One Pro software (worth $357.99 in total).

What makes this deal especially interesting is how much camera you’re getting for the money. The Canon EOS R7 packs a 32.5MP APS-C sensor that delivers serious detail, paired with Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel autofocus system. Subject detection is fast, confident, and sticky, whether you’re tracking wildlife, sports, or fast-moving kids who never sit still.

Speed is another big win here. With up to 15fps using the mechanical shutter and a blistering 30fps electronically, the EOS R7 feels closer to a mini sports camera than a traditional crop-sensor body. It’s the kind of performance that used to be reserved for much pricier models, now available at a far more approachable price point.

In-body image stabilization is also part of the package, offering up to 7 stops of compensation when paired with compatible lenses. That’s a huge bonus for handheld shooting, low-light work, or long telephoto setups, and it’s something that still isn’t guaranteed on cameras in this price bracket.

Video shooters aren’t left out either. The EOS R7 can oversample 4K from a 7K capture, delivering crisp, detailed footage with Canon’s reliable color science baked in. It’s a strong hybrid option for creators who want one camera to comfortably handle both stills and video without compromise.

At $1,449, the Canon EOS R7 feels less like a mid-range mirrorless body and more like a smart long-term investment. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade from an older DSLR or an entry-level mirrorless camera, this $200 discount makes now a very good time to make the jump.