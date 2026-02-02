This Canon mirrorless camera is suddenly a serious bargain
A $200 price cut makes the Canon R7 hard to ignore
The Canon EOS R7 has quietly slipped into proper bargain territory, with its price dropping to $1,449 from $1,649 at Adorama.
That’s a straight $200 saving on one of Canon’s most capable APS-C mirrorless cameras, and it makes an already compelling body far easier to recommend right now. And to sweeten the deal, Adorama is throwing in a spare battery, a Lexar memory card, and some Capture One editing software (a bonus worth a total of $357).
The Canon EOS R7 is a fast, feature-packed APS-C mirrorless camera that delivers pro-level autofocus, impressive speed, and excellent image quality in a compact, affordable body. Comes with free spare Canon battery, Lexar memory card and Capture One Pro software (worth $357.99 in total).
What makes this deal especially interesting is how much camera you’re getting for the money. The Canon EOS R7 packs a 32.5MP APS-C sensor that delivers serious detail, paired with Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel autofocus system. Subject detection is fast, confident, and sticky, whether you’re tracking wildlife, sports, or fast-moving kids who never sit still.
Speed is another big win here. With up to 15fps using the mechanical shutter and a blistering 30fps electronically, the EOS R7 feels closer to a mini sports camera than a traditional crop-sensor body. It’s the kind of performance that used to be reserved for much pricier models, now available at a far more approachable price point.
In-body image stabilization is also part of the package, offering up to 7 stops of compensation when paired with compatible lenses. That’s a huge bonus for handheld shooting, low-light work, or long telephoto setups, and it’s something that still isn’t guaranteed on cameras in this price bracket.
Video shooters aren’t left out either. The EOS R7 can oversample 4K from a 7K capture, delivering crisp, detailed footage with Canon’s reliable color science baked in. It’s a strong hybrid option for creators who want one camera to comfortably handle both stills and video without compromise.
At $1,449, the Canon EOS R7 feels less like a mid-range mirrorless body and more like a smart long-term investment. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade from an older DSLR or an entry-level mirrorless camera, this $200 discount makes now a very good time to make the jump.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
