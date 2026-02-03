As film photography surges in popularity, drum scanning reclaims its rightful place

Film photography has a habit of resurrecting things the industry once quietly wrote off, and drum scanning is a perfect example. For years, it was treated as a relic of a pre-digital golden age, something reserved for museums, fine art printers, and the most obsessive commercial workflows.

Yet while desktop film scanners and mirrorless scanning kits surged in popularity, drum scanning never truly disappeared. It simply carried on, largely unseen, doing the slow, meticulous work it has always done for those who demanded the absolute best from their negatives.

Technically, drum scanning remains peerless. By mounting film to a rotating drum and reading it with photomultiplier tubes, the process extracts extraordinary detail and exceptionally smooth tonal transitions that are still difficult to match with consumer scanners.

(Image credit: Genesis Imaging)

That quiet persistence has now been pulled back into the light, with Genesis Metro in London announcing the reintroduction of drum scanning into its development and processing workflow for analog photographers. In an era defined by renewed interest in film, darkroom craft, and exhibition-quality printing, the move feels less like nostalgia and more like a practical response to photographers pushing film further than ever before.

In a recent email announcing the service, the lab explained that the return of drum scanning was made possible by adding Metro Imaging to the Genesis Imaging family. The message was simple but telling: after many years, drum scanning is back. Not as a novelty, but as a serious option for photographers who want the highest possible fidelity from their originals, whether color or black and white.

Genesis Metro notes that it can scan original materials up to A2, producing files suited for large-scale prints, fine art reproduction, and Giclée output where every subtle gradation matters.

Drum scan from a Agfa color 35mm negative (Image credit: Future)

Of course, that level of quality comes at a cost, and drum scanning has never pretended otherwise. At Genesis Metro, the smallest scans, delivering files between 20 and 50MB, start at £47.90, roughly $65.57. At the top end, scans exceeding 351MB reach £129.90, around $177.81, per image. For many photographers, that price alone explains why drum scanning fell out of everyday workflows as affordable digital alternatives rose.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And yet, cost has always been part of the drum scanning equation. It was never meant to replace everyday scanning, but to elevate select frames to their fullest potential. When the goal is exhibition printing, archival reproduction, or extracting every last ounce of information from a perfectly exposed negative, the expense begins to look less like indulgence and more like intent.

For most analog photographers, the sensible path remains unchanged. Use the best film scanner you can afford for regular work, refine your DSLR scanning setup, and keep shooting. Drum scanning, as Genesis Metro’s move reminds us, is best saved for the very best images—the frames that deserve to be pushed as far as the medium allows. Far from being dead, drum scanning appears simply to have been waiting for film to catch up with it again!