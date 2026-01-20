Canon’s do-it-all full-frame camera just got $300 cheaper

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump on one of Canon’s most well-rounded mirrorless cameras, this is it. The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has dropped to $1,999, down from $2,299, putting a clean $300 back in your pocket and making an already compelling camera even harder to ignore.

The R6 Mark II is one of those rare bodies that feels genuinely at home in almost any shooting scenario. It delivers a superb balance of speed, image quality, and reliability, whether you’re shooting fast-moving action, documentary work, portraits, or hybrid stills and video. Canon refined what worked in the original R6 and quietly made it better across the board.

At the heart of the camera is a 24.2MP full-frame sensor paired with Canon’s latest processing, giving you excellent dynamic range, strong low-light performance, and pleasing color straight out of the camera. Autofocus remains a major highlight, with subject detection that locks on confidently to people, animals, and vehicles, even in tricky or unpredictable conditions.

Speed is another area where the R6 Mark II shines. With up to 40fps electronic shooting and blackout-free performance, it’s more than capable for sports and wildlife, while in-body image stabilization makes handheld shooting far more forgiving than it has any right to be. It’s a camera that actively gets out of your way when the pressure is on.

For video shooters, the value proposition is just as strong. Oversampled 4K footage, reliable autofocus in video mode, and a body that manages heat well make it a genuinely usable hybrid camera, not just a stills-first option with video bolted on. It’s particularly appealing for creators who want one camera to do everything without compromise.

At $1,999, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II sits in a real sweet spot. It’s not a stripped-back entry-level body, nor is it priced like a flagship, yet it delivers performance that will satisfy serious enthusiasts and working professionals alike.

If you’ve been considering a move into Canon’s RF system or upgrading from an older EOS body, this $300 saving makes the decision that much easier.