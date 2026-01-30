Thanks in part to compact cameras and the launch of the R6 Mark III, Canon posted double-digit growth in camera sales at the end of 2025. That growth could lead to more PowerShot production, expanded entry-level models and a widened lens lineup in 2026, the imaging giant says.

This week, Canon shared with investors its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2025. As a whole across the brand's different business segments – which includes imaging, printers, medical and industrial – the company posted a record high in overall sales for the second year in a row, with 2.5% growth compared to the previous year.

While the record high is for the company as a whole and not specifically the imaging division, Canon’s cameras were a key player in that overall growth. In the fourth quarter, the company posted a 13% increase in net sales for cameras, leading to a 7.9% increase for 2025 as a whole.

The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The popularity of Canon’s compact cameras played a role in that growth, particularly as the company expanded production to meet backorders of popular models like the G7 X Mark III. Canon says that compact camera sales doubled from 2024 numbers due to increased production.

But the PowerShot line isn’t the only category driving growth. Canon sold 2.88 million interchangeable lens cameras in 2025, a 2% increase over the previous year. Canon called out the November launch of the R6 Mark III for some of that success, but also noted that sales of entry-level mirrorless cameras were also strong during the holiday shopping season.

Canon plans for growth in 2026

Perhaps the more interesting aspect from the financial report for Canon fans, however, is what the imaging giant plans to do in 2026: grow the beginner camerassegment and continue to expand production on compacts to meet backorders.

“In 2026 as well, the number of new camera users, especially younger people, is expected to continue increasing. To capture this demand, we will maintain the growth of our entry-level models, such as the EOS R50 and EOS R100, as well as the EOS R50 V, which is designed with a strong focus on shooting video,” Canon said during the investors' presentation.

The Canon EOS R50 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Two of those entry-level cameras that Canon mentions are 2023 launches. While “maintain the growth” doesn’t necessarily mean launching a new model, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Canon to update a camera body after three years. Calling out the R50 V, which was launched in 2025, hints that the camera’s focus on video is working.

Canon isn’t going to focus solely on entry-level models. “For full frame models, we will increase unit sales, with a focus on the new EOS R6 Mark III,” the company told investors. “As for lenses, supported by strong camera sales, we will promote sales expansion based on our expanded lineup.”

In 2025, Canon expanded production of compact cameras after the PowerShot G7X Mark III went viral on social media. That popular point-and-shoot is still hard to find in many regions, but the company notes that it plans to further increase production to help fill those backorders.

Canon has also been working to consolidate manufacturing and reduce the amount of time that products remain in inventory. The imaging category has already dropped under the company’s goal of inventory at or under 60 days, at 53 days in December.

The company noted that the US tariffs implemented in the second half of 2025 increased costs by ¥45.4 billion (about $294 million / £214.1 million / AU$420 million). The company was able to offset ¥41.2 billion ($267 million / £194.2 million / AU$380.9 million) of those costs, but also blamed a ¥27.1 billion (about $175 million / £127.3 million / AU$249.7 million) decline in gross profit on lower sales volume because of higher prices.

For 2026, Canon is predicting to roughly match its 2025 growth, projecting an 8% increase in net sales for cameras and a 3% increase in net sales for the company overall.

