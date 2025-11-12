Sony delivers fresh firmware updates for its compact full-frame and vlogging cameras: greater reliability and smoother operation

Sony's latest firmware refresh for the A7C II, A7CR, ZV-E1, and ZV-E10 II isn't a game-changer, but it smooths out glitches and keeps your camera running reliably

Sony has rolled out firmware updates for the A7C II, A7CR, ZV-E1, and ZV-E10 II cameras, addressing a few small but worthwhile bugs to give these compact mirrorless cameras a light tune-up.

The new firmware isn't a big feature overhaul. Don't expect new autofocus tricks or creative color modes – instead, the update is designed to keep your camera running smoothly and reliably. Think of it as a little preventative maintenance for your camera.

While this update isn't major, you should install it at some point. Even if your camera has been running flawlessly, updating will help avoid small glitches and ensure your A7C II, A7CR, ZV-E1, or ZV-E10 II stays fully compatible with future lenses, apps, and other accessories.

Model and Version:

A7C II – ILCE-7CM2 – Ver. 2.01

A7CR – ILCE-7CR – Ver. 2.01

ZV-E1 and ZV-E1L – Ver. 2.02

ZV-E10 II – ZV-E10M2 – Ver.1.02

Benefits and Improvements:

- Fixes an issue where the battery level warning or "Battery exhausted" message may still appear even after charging

- Fixes an issue where the camera may fail to power on after turning the power OFF during a USB streaming connection

- Improves the operational stability of the camera

As always, please make sure your battery is fully charged and your memory card is formatted before installing. You can download the update directly through Sony's Creators' App or from Sony's official support page.

