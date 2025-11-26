The Sony A7 IV and A7R V just gained a long list of new features, thanks to firmware updates. The list of improvements in the software update feels like a modern refresher that gives the cameras more tools for vertical shooting and anti-AI for video. Other additions give photographers the ability to choose custom autofocus areas, quickly review shots in the field, and schedule FTP transfers.

The update brings the A7 IV to version 6.00 and the A7R V to version 4.00.

New custom autofocus modes

Both cameras have gained a handful of tools to tweak how the camera’s autofocus works. First, Sony has added custom options in the Autofocus Area menu, which allows photographers to choose a custom shape and size. The camera’s autofocus system then analyzes that custom area to lock in focus. This brings the setting that cameras like the Sony A1 II already had into Sony’s more affordable full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The firmware also adds the option for an XL spot focus area in addition to the smaller options. The custom and Spot XL area modes will also be available when using tracking autofocus.

The cameras also give creators options to enlarge the display and show the remaining space on both memory cards when using simultaneous or auto switch media settings. Audio levels will also be shown at all times on the screen while shooting video. The Golden Ratio is now an option as a grid overlay, while the position of the shooting data in the display now automatically adapts to vertical and horizontal shooting.

The cameras also gain the ability to flag videos in the playback mode in the OK / NG / KEEP system, along with the ability to filter playback based on ratings and other settings. The update also allows the AF-ON, AEL, and Delete buttons to be custom-assigned to functions specific to the playback mode.

Earlier this fall, Sony announced that the Camera Authenticity Solution would be migrating to video, and now the capability is arriving on the A7 IV and A7R V. The firmware gives the cameras the ability to add a Write Digital Signature function for both still photos and videos.

The Write Digital Signature feature requires a paid license and is a young technology that is initially only be available to certain journalism outlets. While the Digital Signature Upgrade License is a paid service, the default C2PA digital signature can be written to images for free.

Additional updates included in the firmware include the ability to schedule FTP transfers, additional tools for photographers with the Volume Photography License, and improvements to the operational stability.

The firmware updates are available to download directly from Sony for the A7 IV and A7R V.

