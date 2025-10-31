These Sony Alpha flagship cameras get massive firmware updates: support for Real-time Recognition AF+, Write Digital Signature, and more

Sony has just rolled out a firmware update for its flagship Alpha cameras, the A1 II and A9 III. Over the past years, Sony has been steadily pushing the boundaries of autofocus, tracking, and dieo functionality, and this latest update shows it's not slowing down.

For both mirrorless cameras, the update adds Real-time Recognition AF+, new Creative Look presets, and expanded Preset Focus support for lenses without power zoom. On a practical level, metering accuracy with bounce flash is now tighter, the battery display is more reliable, and the overall stability of the camera feels noticeably improved.

Sony is also taking steps toward content authenticity with the Write Digital Signature feature for movies – a tool that shows Sony is thinking ahead about pro workflows.

New camera software on α1 II (ver. 4.0) and α9 III (ver. 4.0) | Sony | α - YouTube Watch On

Where things get interesting is the difference between the two firmware updates. The A1 II focuses on core improvements that enhance speed, reliability, and creative flexibility. The A9 III is getting more updates focusing on workflow optimization– auto subject selection, flexible display layouts, FTP, and remote control enhancements – features that reflect its focus on sports and event shooters.

You can download the software update using the Creators' App available in the App Store and Google Play – Sony A1 II: Ver. 4.00, Sony A9 III: Ver. 4.00.

Improvements for the Sony A1 II and A9 III

- Adds support for Real-time Recognition AF+ with improved subject detection and tracking capabilities

- Adds support for Preset Focus function with lenses that don't have power zoom, including Sony's manual zoom E-mount lenses:

1) Registered positions of preset focus/zoom are incompatible before and after camera software update. Please re-register the preset focus/zoom after the update.

2) Some zoom lenses without power zoom are not supported. More details here.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Adds FL2 (Film 2) and FL3 (Film 3) to the Creative Look options

- Improves metering accuracy when using bounce flash

- Optimizes the battery level display

- Improves the operational stability of the camera

- Supports Write Digital Signature function for movies as part of Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution

1) Timing for the provision of licenses (paid) to customers other than certain media outlets is yet to be determined.

2) Services may not be available in some countries or regions. More details here.

- Allows to set Recognition Target to Auto so camera auto select subjects

- Adapts display layout of shooting info for both horizontal and vertical viewing

- Allows to select whether to change the Shooting Mode, Drive Mode, and Focus Mode using the dial or through the menu



- Allows Delete + Rating of images recorded on both Memory Card Slots

- Allows the display of folder names and file names during playback

- Allows to cancel the scheduled transfer of selected images during FTP transfer

- Adds support for the following Transfer & Tagging settings:

1) Setting to auto schedule FTP transfer of protected photos from FTP Import

2) Setting to auto schedule FTP transfer of protected photos + videos from FTP Upload Preset

3) Setting to auto protect still images transferred via FTP from FTP Upload Preset: the latest version of the Transfer & Tagging app is necessary, the Transfer & Tagging setting may not be available in some countries or regions.

- Supports the following Monitor & Control app functions:

1) Focus map display

2) IRIS operation bar display: the latest version of the Monitor & Control app is necessary, the Monitor & Control app may not be available in some countries or regions.

- Supports Scan and Tag, Photo Cropping, and Volume Photography Commands under the Volume Photography License

1) Installation of a paid license is required for use.

2) Services may not be available in some countries or regions.

- No longer supports WPA and WEP functionalities. You will no longer be able to select WPA or WEP when connecting to Wi-Fi. Please use the more secure WPA2 or WPA3 security setting moving forward

You might like...

Browse the best Sony lenses, the best Sony wide-angle lenses, and the best Sony video lenses.