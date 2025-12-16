Flagship Nikon Z9 just got a BIG update with better AF, Auto Capture, and Custom Picture Controls

As the Nikon Z9 approaches its fourth birthday, you’d think the ‘Big N’ would be focusing all of its attention on a successor. And while camera rumors have speculated that a Z9 II (or the like) could be released in 2026, firmware 5.30 is proof that Nikon is still very committed to its current-gen flagship. This latest update is a bumper addition, with enhancements to the Z9’s autofocus, Auto Capture, and Custom Picture Controls. If you’re a Z9 photographer, Christmas really has come early.

The Nikon Z9 boasts the best autofocus in the ‘Big N’s’ line-up, and now, it’s even better. Nikon says that multiple focusing enhancements have been added, with a significant improvement in subject acquisition, tracking, and stability for fast-moving subjects. The flagship camera’s subject detection, which draws from Nikon’s deep-learning algorithms, is now available in Single-point AF and Dynamic-area AF (S/M/L). Subject detection is also available for Single-point AF when capturing video and can be toggled on/off using a custom-function button.

Auto Capture has also been shown the love, too, with operability and performance updates, including face detection, as well as a new AF standby position. These changes have prompted Nikon to call the Z9, the “ultimate and most intelligent remote camera setup”. The Z9 also gets Nikon’s Flexible Color Picture Control, which allows you to create your own color profiles in NX Studio, which you can then load onto your camera as a Custom Picture Control for real-time application (a bit like Fujifilm Film Simulation Recipes).

That’s not all, you can find a list of additional improvements and fixes below. For a full list of firmware features, and to download the update itself, visit the Nikon Download Center. If you want to refresh your mind on how to install the update, here’s how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware.

Focusing is now possible with the maximum aperture in live view.

A magnification option of [400%] has been added to [Zoom on/off] available for CustomSettings.

Use of an external microphone (wired/wireless) is now possible when recording voice memos.

Extended the dimensions of focus areas available with [Wide-area AF (C1)] and [Wide-area AF (C2)]AF-area modes.

Added [Flat Monochrome] and [Deep Tone Monochrome] Picture Controls.

Added [USB streaming (UVC/UAC)] to [USB] in the [NETWORK MENU].

Changed the specifications for uninterrupted video output to HDMI devices such as external monitorswhen recording ended.

The headphone volume level can now be adjusted in the “i” menu during video recording.

