Do DSLRs still get new firmware updates? These four just did, and here's what's new (and why your DSLR might not make the list)

While most brands shift fully to mirrorless, Pentax has updated four of its DSLRs with improved Astrotracer accuracy, giving DSLR shooters a surprising 2025 performance boost

In a world where most DSLR lines have stopped receiving meaningful updates, Pentax has dropped a fresh round of firmware for four of its K-series DSLRs. The Pentax K-1 II, K-1, KF and K-70 all get improved Astrotracer star-tracking accuracy, plus minor stability tweaks.

For DSLR shooters, no matter your brand, this raises a bigger question: will DSLRs in the future still get firmware updates at all? With Canon ending DSLR development, Nikon's focus landing firmly on mirrorless and Sony having long exited optical-viewfinder cameras, the Pentax update is a rare blip on the radar.

Below, you will find more information about the new firmware and why your DSLR model didn't get an update.

New firmware

Shared improvements: K-1 II, K-1, KF, K-70

Across all four Pentax bodies, the headline feature is clear:

Improved star-tracking accuracy with Astrotracer (Type 2 method)

Selecting "2 Type" under "Shooting Method for B" (menus vary slightly by model) now yields noticeably better precision when tracking stars during long exposures. The Astrotracer remains one of the most unique in-body features available on any camera system – DSLR or mirrorless.

General stability tweaks

Small, unspecific, but always welcome: smoother operation, safer long exposures, fewer hiccups when switching modes or reviewing images.

Pentax K-1 II / J Limited 01 – Ver. 2.51

- Improved Astrotracer Type 2 star tracking accuracy

- Improved overall stability

Pentax K-1 – Ver. 2.51

- Improved Astrotracer Type 2 star tracking

- Improved overall stability

Pentax KF – Ver. 1.33

- Improved Astrotracer Type 2 accuracy for deep-sky shooting

Pentax K-70 – Ver. 1.16

- Improved Astrotracer Type 2 accuracy

- Minor behind-the-scenes operational refinements

Why your DSLR missed out

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

Most brands have shifted their engineering, firmware teams and product maps toward mirrorless. DSLRs do still get firmware updates, but only from a handful of manufacturers – and usually for niche reasons.

This raises the question of what new firmware updates for DSLRs will look like in the future. Here's where big players stand…

Canon

Canon has officially ended its DSLR development, with the EOS-1D X Mark III being the last pro DSLR ever made. Firmware support continues for a few models, but the most recent updates, for example, date back to 2024-2023 for the 1D Mark III, 5D Mark IV and 6D Mark II. Canon's energy now sits squarely with the EOS R mirrorless line.

Nikon

Nikon still supports its DSLRs – just not as frequently. For example, the most recent DSLR firmware (August 2024) included bug fixes for overexposure and silent photography for the Nikon D6 (Ver. 1.70) and autofocus and exposure stability fixes for the Nikon D780 (Ver. 1.20). Nikon maintains its DSLR pro bodies primarily for sports and wildlife photographers who prefer optical finders.

Sony

Sony hasn't made DSLRs in years. The last major DSLR-adjacent system was A-mount SLT, and the firmware is long discontinued. Current updates (late 2025) target only mirrorless models like the A7R V and A7 IV.

Pentax

Pentax is the key exception. Under Ricoh, it remains the only major manufacturer still fully committed to designing, developing and selling new DSLRs, even while the rest of the industry moves on. Its current lineup – from the rugged K-1 Mark II full-frame to the fast K-3 Mark III APS-C – continues to appeal to photographers who love optical viewfinders, mechanical feel and durability, but the brand inevitably faces long-term headwinds as the broader market shifts.

Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World Podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if – you should update.

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

