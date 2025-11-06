Nikon Z50 II and Nikon Z5 II get running updates with fresh firmware updates

The Nikon Z50 II and Z5 II represent great value for DX and FX Nikon photographers, respectively

Barely a week after the ‘Big N’ released an extensive firmware update for the Nikon Zf, it has rolled out upgrades to two of the best-value Nikon cameras on the market: the Nikon Z50 II and Nikon Z5 II. These firmware updates are perhaps best described as tweaks, rather than bringing anything particularly significant to the table, so if you’re somebody who likes to err on the side of caution when it comes to firmware updates, you’re not going to miss out if you sit on the sidelines for a while.

Speaking of caution, Nikon is still making it clear that you should not update the firmware of your Z-Series camera with a third-party lens attached. Only Z-mount Nikkor lenses or the Nikon FTZ II/FTZ Mount Adapters are considered safe. You can also find out how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware.

Nikon Z50 II firmware 1.03

You can download Nikon firmware version 1.03 for the Nikon Z50 II from the Nikon Download Center. Below you'll find a list of the fixes...

Changed some messages and the default values related to Nikon Imaging Cloud.

A new method for adding Picture Controls from Nikon Imaging Cloud is now available.

Fixed the following issues. In-camera NEF (RAW) processing would fail when the picture was taken with [ Lossless compression ] selected for [ RAW recording ] and [ Hi 2.0 ] for [ ISO sensitivity ]. NEF (RAW) pictures would not display correctly in zoomed-in playback immediately after they were taken. The camera would stop responding when a certain operation was performed in video mode. Charging via USB would be unavailable while an EN-EL25a rechargeable Li-ion battery was inserted in the camera.



Nikon Z5 II firmware 1.02

You can download Nikon firmware version 1.02 for the Nikon Z5 II from the Nikon Download Center. Below you'll find a list of the fixes...

Changed some messages and the default values related to Nikon Imaging Cloud.

A new method for adding Picture Controls from Nikon Imaging Cloud is now available.

Changed the default setting of image sensor cleaning to [Clean at shutdown].

Note: The new default setting applies once the firmware is updated. Adjust the setting in [SETUP MENU] if image sensor cleaning is unnecessary when the camera is turned off.

