The Canon C400 is about to get open gate, as free cinema firmware for a handful of Canon cameras drops tomorrow
The previously teased open gate firmware for the Canon EOS C400 will launch on Thursday
The Canon EOS C400 is finally gaining open gate video capabilities. Previously teased firmware for a handful of Canon cinema cameras drops on December 18, including the highly croppable open gate format on the C400 along with a few tweaks to the C80, C70, and R5C.
The list of firmware was previously teased in September, but now Canon cinema users have a date as to when they can find that firmware: after 09:00 EST on Thursday December 18.
The Canon EOS C400 is the only camera on the list gaining new open gate capabilities with the mid-December firmware update, bringing it in line with its new sibling the Canon EOS C50 (and R6 Mark III). The software update will enable full-frame 3:2 open gate recording on the cinema camera.
Open gate is a fairly highly requested feature among videographers and hybrid creators. Open gate simply means that the camera records without aspect ratios and shoots using the full width and height of the sensor.
That enables the footage to retain the highest possible amount of resolution, for more flexibility when cropping in post, a welcome feature in a time when many creators need to create for both traditional horizontal screens as well as vertical.
The Canon EOS C80, C70 and R5 C will also be gaining new firmware. The update adds view assist in media mode, improves focus peaking, enhances the assign buttons feature and updates the joystick operability.
The firmware updates will be available directly from Canon after 09:00 EST on December 18.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You may also like
Take a look at the best cinema cameras or the best Canon lenses.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.