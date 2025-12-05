Fresh firmware alert: Fujifilm's X-series cameras and FT-HX file-transmitter get smarter

Firmware updates Ver. 5.30, 7.30, and 2.30 bring essential improvements and security enhancements to Fujifilm's X-H series cameras

Fujifilm has just rolled out fresh firmware updates for its X-H2, X-H2S, and FT-HX. These updates make connecting to smartphones, tablets, and workflow systems safer, faster, and more reliable.

Whether you're shooting high-speed action with the X-H2S, managing complex shoots with the X-H2, or wireless transmitting files on the FT-HX, these updates smooth out the tech friction and keep you in control.

Across the board, Fujifilm has strengthened wireless security, changed pairing procedures, and removed legacy menus to simplify operations. That means no more hunting through old "Wireless Communication" menus – everything is now streamlined for modern devices and apps.

But the update isn't just about security: it's about workflow efficiency, stability, and ensuring your camera keeps pace with today's demanding production environments.

Each camera also gets some tailored tweaks.

The X-H2S benefits from broader system optimizations, ensuring fast, reliable connections and stable operation for intense shooting sessions.

The X-H2 keeps things smooth for hybrid shooters who rely on the XApp ecosystem. Meanwhile, the FT-HX file transmitter sees its wireless performance and app integration upgraded, meaning your critical files move quickly and securely from camera to device without extra hassle.

Shared improvements

What's new: X-H2, X-H2S, FT-HX

Enhanced wireless communication security when pairing with Fujifilm XApp or Camera remote

Updating pairing procedures for iOS (iOS13+) and Android (Bluetooth 4.2+)

Legacy "Wireless Communication" menus removed for a cleaner, more modern interface

Instax printer menus removed – now handled via XApp

Network settings reset to "1: Universal Setting," requiring reconfiguration for FTP, Frame.io, and other professional workflows

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Includes all shared wireless enhancements

Keeps hybrid shooters in sync with XApp and Camera remote

Network and USB settings refined for smoother everyday operation

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Incorporates all shared wireless improvements

Optimized pairing for faster, more reliable connection to XApp, and Camera Remote

Streamlined workflow tweaks for professional shooting

Focused update for wireless security and app integration

Faster, safer file transfers to devices

Ensures reliability for professional workflows

Pro Advice

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel,Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services.

