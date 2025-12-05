Fresh firmware alert: Fujifilm's X-series cameras and FT-HX file-transmitter get smarter
Firmware updates for the Fujifilm X-H2, X-HS2, and FT-HX: enhanced wireless security, improved workflow, and more
Fujifilm has just rolled out fresh firmware updates for its X-H2, X-H2S, and FT-HX. These updates make connecting to smartphones, tablets, and workflow systems safer, faster, and more reliable.
Whether you're shooting high-speed action with the X-H2S, managing complex shoots with the X-H2, or wireless transmitting files on the FT-HX, these updates smooth out the tech friction and keep you in control.
Across the board, Fujifilm has strengthened wireless security, changed pairing procedures, and removed legacy menus to simplify operations. That means no more hunting through old "Wireless Communication" menus – everything is now streamlined for modern devices and apps.
But the update isn't just about security: it's about workflow efficiency, stability, and ensuring your camera keeps pace with today's demanding production environments.
Each camera also gets some tailored tweaks.
The X-H2S benefits from broader system optimizations, ensuring fast, reliable connections and stable operation for intense shooting sessions.
The X-H2 keeps things smooth for hybrid shooters who rely on the XApp ecosystem. Meanwhile, the FT-HX file transmitter sees its wireless performance and app integration upgraded, meaning your critical files move quickly and securely from camera to device without extra hassle.
Shared improvements
What's new: X-H2, X-H2S, FT-HX
- Enhanced wireless communication security when pairing with Fujifilm XApp or Camera remote
- Updating pairing procedures for iOS (iOS13+) and Android (Bluetooth 4.2+)
- Legacy "Wireless Communication" menus removed for a cleaner, more modern interface
- Instax printer menus removed – now handled via XApp
- Network settings reset to "1: Universal Setting," requiring reconfiguration for FTP, Frame.io, and other professional workflows
Specific updates
X-H2: Ver. 5.30
- Includes all shared wireless enhancements
- Keeps hybrid shooters in sync with XApp and Camera remote
- Network and USB settings refined for smoother everyday operation
X-H2S: Ver. 7.30
- Incorporates all shared wireless improvements
- Optimized pairing for faster, more reliable connection to XApp, and Camera Remote
- Streamlined workflow tweaks for professional shooting
FT-X: Ver. 2.30
- Focused update for wireless security and app integration
- Faster, safer file transfers to devices
- Ensures reliability for professional workflows
Pro Advice
