Canon just rolled out firmware updates for its top full-frame and compact cameras – Here's what's new

A new firmware update is here for Canon's top full-frame and compact cameras – bringing better reliability, new support and key fixes

Canon has released a fresh wave of firmware updates for its full-frame EOS bodies and two of its most popular compact cameras – so if you're shooting with a Canon EOS R6 Mark III, R5 Mark II, R5, PowerShot G7 X Mark III, or SX740 HS, this update is for you.

While this rollout isn't as headline-grabbing as a feature-packed overhaul, it delivers something just as important: tighter reliability, expanded accessory support, and a series of small fixes that help keep your camera running smoothly during demanding shoots.

If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.

You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel,Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services.

Full-frame firmware

EOS R6 Mark III – Version 1.0.1

(Image credit: James Artaius)

- Fixes issue that, in rare instances, may prevent certain CFexpress cards from being formatted in the camera

Please perform the firmware update with only a firmware file to be updated stored on the memory card.

EOS R5 Mark II – Version 1.2.0

- Adds support for the EOS Multi Remote, a remote shooting system for professional photographers. Overview and specifications of EOS Multi Remote



- Fixes issue that in some cases caused live-view to appear distorted or an Err70 notification being displayed in situations when user was capturing multiple exposure shot in dark environments



- Fixes issue in which image transfers to an FTP server may fail, displaying Err41



- Fixes issue that, in rare instances, may prevent certain CFexpress cards from being formatted in camera



- Other improvements to system stability

EOS R5 – Version 2.2.1

(Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

- Fixes issue that, in rare instances, may prevent certain CFexpress cards from being formatted in the camera



- Fixes issue that may prevent the camera's firmware from being updated via an Internet connection, even when a newer firmware version is available on Canon servers

Please perform the firmware update with only the firmware file to be updated stored on the memory card.

Compact camera firmware

PowerShot G7 X Mark III – Version 1.4.0

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

- Adds support for Battery Pack NB-15L

PowerShot SX740 HS – Version 1.4.3

(Image credit: James Artaius)

- Adds support for Battery Pack NB-15L



- Other improvements to system stability

