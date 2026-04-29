"For me, nature photography is so much more than just sharp documentation," says award-winning photographer shooting with Canon's most powerful camera
This beautiful image of a black-headed gull in golden backlight wins a major nature photography award, captured with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Nature photography can follow a strict documentary approach – but when light, environment, and wildlife align, it also offers incredible opportunities to explore a more artistic vision. The challenge, of course, is that we can't influence wildlife behaviour, so stepping out of your comfort zone and using light and surroundings creatively requires a trained photographic eye.
A prime example of this approach is the image, Lachmöwe (Black-headed gull), that took the top spot at the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year competition. German photographer Radomir Jakubowski – known for his distinctive wildlife style – has now been named winner of the Bird category.
His award-winning image was captured with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Canon's ultimate mirrorless camera and, as noted in our review, Canon's most powerful camera. Jakubowski's image was also a Finalist at the Festival de l’Oiseau et de la nature and stands out for its striking use of backlight, timing, and composition.Article continues below
Winner: 'Black-headed gull'
Tech info
Gear: Canon EOS R5 Mark II + RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM
Exposure: 1/6400sec, f/2.8, ISO 400
Speaking about his approach, Jakubowski explains on his blog, "For me, nature photography is so much more than just sharp documentation. It is playing with light, blurring reality into a dream of colours."
Jakubowski also placed sixth in the Atelier Nature category with an abstract Intentional Camera Movement image, captured at one of his workshops in Switzerland.
He says, "There, where the emerald-green water dances over the rocks that are millions of years old, I tried to transform this dynamism into an abstract painting. It is a picture that does not explain, but evokes a feeling – an invitation to lose oneself in the colours and shapes."
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Jakubowski won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 competition and regularly hosts workshops. As a Canon ambassador and author of photography-related books, he's an expert in his field – and if you understand German, his podcast Bohnensack is definitely worth a listen.
To see more winning images and for more information, visit the GDT website.
You might like...
Browse the best cameras for wildlife photography, the best lenses for bird and wildlife photography, and the best Canon telephoto lenses.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.