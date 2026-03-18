Medium format cameras just got more tempting with $229 off this Fujifilm GFX deal

There’s something rather special about stepping into the world of medium format, and right now that step has become just that little bit more tempting.

The Fujifilm GFX 100RF bundle has dropped to $5,629.90 at Adorama, down from $5,859.63, saving you a neat $229.73 on one of the most exciting large-sensor cameras currently on the market.

For photographers who have long flirted with the idea of upgrading their image quality in a meaningful way, this is the kind of deal that makes the decision feel far easier.

Save $229.73 Fujifilm GFX 100RF Bundle: was $5,859.63 now $5,629.90 at Adorama The Fujifilm GFX 100RF is a high-resolution medium format camera that delivers exceptional detail, rich tonality, and a refined shooting experience in a surprisingly usable, modern body. Read more Read less ▼

At the heart of the GFX 100RF is Fujifilm’s renowned 102MP medium format sensor, delivering an extraordinary level of detail, depth, and tonal range that simply outclasses traditional full-frame systems. This isn’t just about resolution for the sake of numbers either; there’s a richness to the files, particularly in skin tones and subtle gradients, that feels closer to medium format film than anything else in the digital space.

What makes this bundle especially appealing is how it lowers the barrier to entry into the GFX system. Medium format has long carried a reputation for being slow, bulky, and reserved for studio work, but Fujifilm has steadily rewritten that narrative. The GFX 100RF continues that approach with a far more agile and intuitive shooting experience, making it just as comfortable out on location as it is in controlled environments.

In real-world use, the camera strikes a rare balance between resolution and usability. Autofocus is confident, handling a wide range of subjects without hesitation, while the ergonomics remain distinctly Fujifilm - thoughtful, tactile, and designed for photographers who actually enjoy the process of shooting. It’s a camera that invites you to slow down just enough to appreciate what you’re creating, without ever feeling like it’s holding you back.

Of course, a deal like this isn’t about impulse buying - it’s about value over time. Investing in a system like this means stepping into a different tier of image-making, one where files have the flexibility to be pushed, cropped, and printed at sizes that would challenge most other cameras. Whether you’re shooting commercial work, fine art, or simply want the very best from your photography, this is the kind of upgrade that continues to pay dividends long after the initial purchase.

At $5,629.90, this Fujifilm GFX 100RF bundle represents a rare opportunity to enter the medium format world with a meaningful saving. It’s not just a discount—it’s an invitation to experience a level of image quality that genuinely changes how you see your work, and at $229.73 off, it’s one of the more compelling offers we’ve seen on a system of this caliber.