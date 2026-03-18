Medium format cameras just got more tempting with $229 off this Fujifilm GFX deal
One of Fujifilm’s best medium format kits just got a price cut worth noticing
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There’s something rather special about stepping into the world of medium format, and right now that step has become just that little bit more tempting.
The Fujifilm GFX 100RF bundle has dropped to $5,629.90 at Adorama, down from $5,859.63, saving you a neat $229.73 on one of the most exciting large-sensor cameras currently on the market.
For photographers who have long flirted with the idea of upgrading their image quality in a meaningful way, this is the kind of deal that makes the decision feel far easier.
The Fujifilm GFX 100RF is a high-resolution medium format camera that delivers exceptional detail, rich tonality, and a refined shooting experience in a surprisingly usable, modern body.
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At the heart of the GFX 100RF is Fujifilm’s renowned 102MP medium format sensor, delivering an extraordinary level of detail, depth, and tonal range that simply outclasses traditional full-frame systems. This isn’t just about resolution for the sake of numbers either; there’s a richness to the files, particularly in skin tones and subtle gradients, that feels closer to medium format film than anything else in the digital space.
What makes this bundle especially appealing is how it lowers the barrier to entry into the GFX system. Medium format has long carried a reputation for being slow, bulky, and reserved for studio work, but Fujifilm has steadily rewritten that narrative. The GFX 100RF continues that approach with a far more agile and intuitive shooting experience, making it just as comfortable out on location as it is in controlled environments.
In real-world use, the camera strikes a rare balance between resolution and usability. Autofocus is confident, handling a wide range of subjects without hesitation, while the ergonomics remain distinctly Fujifilm - thoughtful, tactile, and designed for photographers who actually enjoy the process of shooting. It’s a camera that invites you to slow down just enough to appreciate what you’re creating, without ever feeling like it’s holding you back.
Of course, a deal like this isn’t about impulse buying - it’s about value over time. Investing in a system like this means stepping into a different tier of image-making, one where files have the flexibility to be pushed, cropped, and printed at sizes that would challenge most other cameras. Whether you’re shooting commercial work, fine art, or simply want the very best from your photography, this is the kind of upgrade that continues to pay dividends long after the initial purchase.
At $5,629.90, this Fujifilm GFX 100RF bundle represents a rare opportunity to enter the medium format world with a meaningful saving. It’s not just a discount—it’s an invitation to experience a level of image quality that genuinely changes how you see your work, and at $229.73 off, it’s one of the more compelling offers we’ve seen on a system of this caliber.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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