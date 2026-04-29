Hilarious seabird image captured with "truly incredible" Nikon camera wins photo prize – and the public voted for it

The award-winning image captures the daily struggle of seabirds along the UK coast on blustery days

Photographer Alison Tuck wins the Sterna People’s Choice Award of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards with her brilliant image of a gannet attempting, in vain, to build a nest as the wind blows the grass straight back into its face.

The shot titled Now where is my nest? was captured on an extraordinary windy day on the Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, UK. In the public vote, the photo won convincingly against 40 other Finalist images from the 2025 competition.

Tuck's trusted camera choice is the Nikon Z8 – a model we described in our review as "truly incredible". Featuring the same specs as the Z9, this full-frame mirrorless is a favorite among wildlife and bird photographers.

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Winner: 'Now where is my nest?'

On that breezy day, the onshore wind made it impossible to photograph from the boat.

Tuck says, "However, the wind played to our favour as the gannets were being pushed towards and up the cliffs, giving us ample opportunity to get some lovely close-up images of them collecting grass for their nests.

"Thank goodness! I love taking lots of photos especially of wildlife, from a tiny ant to a large elephant on land, a small crab to an orca whale in the sea or a tiny sun bird to a soaring raptor in the air, they all have their own history to tell within the world and for me capturing their stories is something very special."

Tuck's go-to camera is the Nikon Z8 (Image credit: ©Jeremy Tuck)

Tuck's first camera was an OM1, followed by the OM2, and a 2MB Kodak digital camera.

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She explains, "When we booked a holiday in Borneo, I felt that justified a DSLR and I was recommended the Nikon D70, which had just come out in 2004. I managed to get my hands on one in the nick of time, just 24 hours before we were due to take off and I spent the long flight happily memorising the manual."

From then on, Tuck has been an exclusive Nikon user. She adds, "I love working with the Nikon Z8, which makes capturing wildlife in motion so easy."

Inspired? Submit your wildlife shots

Submit your most hilarious wildlife images to this year's Nikon Wildlife Comedy Awards (Image credit: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards / Lea Scaddan)

Entries for the Nikon Wildlife Comedy Awards 2026 are open until June 30. The free competition welcomes photographers of all skill levels across nine main categories.



Prizes include Nikon gear for the Nikon-sponsored categories – top entrants have the chance to win a safari in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, hosted by Alex Walker's Serian, along with a handcrafted trophy.

All category winners will also receive a premium camera bag courtesy of ThinkTANK and a professionally designed website from Amazing Internet.



For more information, visit the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.

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