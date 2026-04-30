Amazingly lightweight 14-24mm f/2.8 wideangle zoom is now available for Lumix, Sigma and Leica full-frame cameras
Schneider-Kreuznach LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 is now available for more full-frame photographers
We were amazed by the Schneider-Kreuznach LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 when we reviewed it at the end of last year. Full-frame fast wide-angle zooms like this are usually bulky affairs - but this one was much smaller and lighter, and has the distinct bonus of a removable lens hood. The perfect all-in wide option for travel - except that it was aonly available in Sony FE mount. Now, at last, more photographers can take advantge with the announcement that this autofocus zoom will now be available in L-mount - for use on Panasonic, Sigma and Leica full-frame mirrorless cameras.
The result of a design collaboration between Samyang Optics and the legendary German optical pioneer Schneider-Kreuznach, the constant f/2.8 aperture wideangle zoom weighs just 441g / 0.97lb. And its size is epitomized by the fact that the front filter mount is a modest 77mm - facilitating the use of polarizers, NDs and other filters.
Mount options
L-mount, or Sony E (FE)
Lens construction
15 elements in 11 groups
Angle of view
142.2 to 84.1 degrees
Diaphragm blades
9
Minimum aperture
f/22
Minimum focus distance
0.18m / 0.59ft
Maximum magnification
0.26x
Filter size
77mm
Dimensions
84x88.8mm / 3.31x3.5in
Weight
441g / 0.97lb
The new mount option will be available in May, priced at £1,050.Article continues below
As usual, the lens will be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.
Read our full Schneider-Kreuznach LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 review
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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