Amazingly lightweight 14-24mm f/2.8 wideangle zoom is now available for Lumix, Sigma and Leica full-frame cameras

We were amazed by the Schneider-Kreuznach LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 when we reviewed it at the end of last year. Full-frame fast wide-angle zooms like this are usually bulky affairs - but this one was much smaller and lighter, and has the distinct bonus of a removable lens hood. The perfect all-in wide option for travel - except that it was aonly available in Sony FE mount. Now, at last, more photographers can take advantge with the announcement that this autofocus zoom will now be available in L-mount - for use on Panasonic, Sigma and Leica full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The result of a design collaboration between Samyang Optics and the legendary German optical pioneer Schneider-Kreuznach, the constant f/2.8 aperture wideangle zoom weighs just 441g / 0.97lb. And its size is epitomized by the fact that the front filter mount is a modest 77mm - facilitating the use of polarizers, NDs and other filters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Schneider-Kreuznach LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 specifications Mount options L-mount, or Sony E (FE) Lens construction 15 elements in 11 groups Angle of view 142.2 to 84.1 degrees Diaphragm blades 9 Minimum aperture f/22 Minimum focus distance 0.18m / 0.59ft Maximum magnification 0.26x Filter size 77mm Dimensions 84x88.8mm / 3.31x3.5in Weight 441g / 0.97lb

The new mount option will be available in May, priced at £1,050.

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As usual, the lens will be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

Read our full Schneider-Kreuznach LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 review