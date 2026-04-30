TIME’s top 100 lists are known for highlighting some of the biggest names – and a camera company sits among the new TIME 100 Most Influential Companies of the Year list for 2026. Fujifilm, a company perhaps best known for its retro camera designs, has made the TIME 100 list.

Fujifilm may be best known for its viral retro compact camera, the Fujifilm X100VI, but that’s not the product that the TIME analysis focuses on. Instead, it’s Instax that TIME discusses in the award.

“In a consumer tech landscape saturated with AI tools, Fujifilm’s Instax cameras look quaint by comparison – and that’s the point,” wrote TIME contributor Rachel Brodsky.

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The Instax Mini 13 (Image credit: Future)

In addition to the 100 Most Influential Companies of the year, Fujifilm also sits on the shorter list of the 10 Most Influential Hardware Companies of 2026, along with drone giant DJI.

Fujifilm sits on the 100 Most Influential List under the “pioneer” category. While Fujifilm is being recognized for its analog success in the age of AI, several AI tech giants also made the list. Adobe is also among the 100 companies, with TIME recognizing the company for keeping creators “in control of their process” in the AI push. OpenAI, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Anthropic also received honors on the list.

To build the list, TIME asks for nominations, polls contributors, and consults with outside experts before evaluating the nominations across several key factors.

Fujifilm has recently posted record revenue, attributed in large part to the company’s imaging division. Cameras like the X100VI have earned viral social media fame for their small form factor, retro design, and film-like colors, making the camera difficult to find in stock. That success has bled over into mirrorless cameras as well, with the brand’s most affordable mirrorless, the X-M5, and higher-end options like the X-E5 earning best-seller status.

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The Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But Fujifilm’s Instax line has also continued to grow. Earlier this year, the Instax Mini Evo Cinema brought video to the instant film line for the first time, with an unusual Super 8-inspired camera with a time travel dial. Instax’s line of colorful, affordable all-analog options, like the new Instax Mini 13, has also continued to grow.

The Instax Mini Evo Cinema (Image credit: Future)

“Fujifilm got its start as an imaging company over 90 years ago, and imaging has remained a critical part of our company’s diversification story ever since,” Bing Liem, division president of Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Imaging Division, said in a press release.

“We’re excited to continue to introduce cutting-edge imaging technology that people want to carry with them - to create lasting memories or to simply document their day," he continued. "Providing solutions for people to express themselves in unique ways through photography remains the basis of Fujifilm’s broader evolution as we have leveraged our expertise and technologies across multiple industries. We’re honored to have earned this important designation from TIME.”

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