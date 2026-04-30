From Trump’s controversial Chelsea moment to high-jump heroics, the world’s best sports photographers gather for Sports Journalists’ Association gala

Julian Finney deservedly took home the Ed Lacey Trophy at the British Sports Journalism Awards

Julian Finney has been a Getty photographer for over 20 years and won multiple honors for his incredible sports photography, but the SJA Canon Sports Photographer of the Year title had eluded him, until now. The talented sports photographer picked up the prestigious Ed Lacey Trophy at the British Sports Journalism Awards on April 27 during a gala at the London Palladium.

The Canon Sports Photographer of the Year is selected by the judges from the category shortlist of entrants for demonstrating an “outstanding range of photographic skills”. As such, it wasn’t Julian’s only visit to the stage. He also picked up the Canon Portfolio category prize for the second time in his career, while also landing bronze in the Picture category and having his work shortlisted in the Football Portfolio, Specialist Portfolio, and News Picture categories.

The consistency of Julian Finney’s entries earned him the prestigious SJA Canon Sports Photographer of the Year (Image credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney)

The night also paid tribute to three-time Sports Photographer of the Year, Bob Martin, whose legendary career has spanned 40 years and multiple Olympic Games, by awarding him the SJA Doug Gardner Award for his outstanding contribution to sports journalism.

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Getty’s Carl Recine scored the Matthew Ashton Trophy for the second time in five years by winning the Football Portfolio category. The judges were said to be unanimous in their praise for Carl’s image of Chelsea captain, Reece James, lifting the FIFA Club World Cup trophy alongside President Donald Trump, who famously stayed among the team as they celebrated their win over Paris Saint-Germain at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Carl Recine won the Football Portfolio category for the second time in five years (Image credit: Getty Images / Carl Recine - FIFA )

Alex Whitehead of SWpix picked up the Specialist Portfolio category’s Phil Sheldon Trophy, while Jacques Feeney took home the Picture of the Year Award for a visceral image of Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts’ boot connecting with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta in what would result in the former being sent off.

The gala event also saw previously announced Canon Young Sports Photographer of the Year Award winner, Annabel Lee-Ellis, pick up her prize. For a full list of winners, visit the Sports Journalists’ Association website.

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