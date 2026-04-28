Hasselblad finally reveals Masters finalists – a breathtaking celebration of global excellence in photography

The Hasselblad Masters 2026 cover seven categories, from Wildlife to Street, Landscapes and more – discover this year's top photographer

From over 108,000 images submitted by photographers from more than 160 countries and territories, Hasselblad Masters has just announced its 70 finalists for the 2026 competition.

The shortlisted images span seven categories, including Architecture, Landscape, Wildlife, and more, with 10 finalists selected in each category. One winner in each category will be announced on June 30, ultimately earning the prestigious Hasselblad Master title

The title places the winner among an internationally recognized community distinguished for excellence in photographic craft, alongside a prize package that includes a Hasselblad X2D II 100C, two XCD lenses of their choice, and a €5,000 (approx. $5,800 / £4,300) cash prize.

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The Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Architecture

Architecture category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Architecture category reveal the built world beyond documentation and present architecture as spaces shaped by design, light, and environment. Each work highlights structural beauty while examining the relationship between architecture, its surroundings, and human experience, offering new perspectives on familiar spaces.

Fine Art

Fine Art category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Fine Art category invite curiosity and a sense of wonder through personal expression and visual language. Rooted in personal experience, observation, and individual conviction, each series reinterprets reality through constructed and symbolic imagery, reflecting a range of emotional and conceptual perspectives.

Landscape

Landscape category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Landscape category combine technical mastery with a strong visual sensibility. The work reveals rarely seen landscapes, reflects transformation in the natural world, and conveys a strong sense of scale and presence. Together, these images explore the evolving relationship between humanity and the natural world.

Portrait

Portrait category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Portrait category explore identity, culture, and the human condition with precision and intent. The work captures human expression and the relationship between individuals and their environment. These images move beyond appearance to reflect heritage and lived experience, revealing narratives of resilience, belonging, and connection.

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Street

Street category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Street category capture moments within the rhythm of urban life, from fleeting interactions to distinct expressions of atmosphere and place. Timing, perspective, and human presence give ordinary scenes new meaning. Each image reveals how people and public space shape one another, transforming familiar settings into moments defined by clarity and mood.

Project // 21

Project // 21 category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Project // 21 category demonstrate a confident command of photographic language and a strong sense of individual vision. Themes of identity, environment, and origin emerge through approaches that challenge convention and expand creative boundaries. Each series presents a distinct perspective and a commitment to defining new ways of seeing.

Wildlife

Wildlife category finalists (Image credit: Hasselblad Masters)

The finalists in the Wildlife category present a refined balance of observation and visual interpretation. Moments of behavior, adaptation, and connection unfold from quiet solitude to intimate relationships. The images offer insight into the complexity of the natural world and the patterns that shape it.

To discover all finalists and for more information, visit the Hasselblad website.

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