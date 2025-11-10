All eight of these award-winning images were all shot with the same mirrorless camera – can you guess which one?

By published

The British Photography Awards winners are in – and several standout images were captured with Canon's previous flagship full-frame camera

Silhouette of a person jumping between two rocks against a vibrant orange sunset sky, capturing a moment of freedom and adventure
Let's discover the 2025 British Photography Awards winners captured with the Canon EOS R5 (Image credit: Joshua Earle, British Photography Awards 2025)
The winners of the 2025 British Photography Awards (BPA) have been announced – and one technical detail connects eight of this year's most stunning images: they were all captured with the Canon EOS R5, a full-frame mirrorless camera.

Founded as a non-profit competition, the BPA shine a spotlight on the very best of British photography, celebrating image makers, whether based in the UK (any nationality) or working abroad. This year's shortlist featured 400 remarkable images, with 20 winners chosen by the jury and another 20 images selected by public vote.

And while artistic vision and technical mastery will always be at the heart of great photography, having a camera that can keep up is essential. The Canon EOS R5 might no longer be Canon's newest flagship – the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 now hold that title – but its blend of speed, precision, and image quality remains world-class.

Let's take a closer look at three BPA winners who used the EOS R5 to bring their vision to life – and why this camera remains such a strong choice for professionals and passionate creatives alike. If you want to explore more winning images, visit the British Photography Awards website.

The winners

Eerie cypress trees rise from misty waters against a pastel sunrise, creating a serene and mystical landscape
(Image credit: Ridhima Singh, British Photography Awards 2025)

Landscape – Winner

Blushing Lake by Ridhima Singh
Tech info: Canon EOS R5 with Canon RF 70-200mm lens

"I captured the first light at the lake, where trees blazed in autumn hues, a delicate mist floated over the surface, and the sky blushed in soft pastels!"

The EOS R5's dynamic range and color depth helped preserve the gentle gradiations, while Singh's patience and sense of timing turned technical precision into poetry.

A close-up of a pelican gliding on calm water, showcasing its striking orange bill and fluffy white feathers against a pastel sky
(Image credit: Jayne Bond, British Photography Awards 2025)

Birdlife – Winner

Bad Hair Day by Jayne Bond
Tech info: Canon EOS R5, Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM

Shooting from an unsteady boat, Bond relied on quick reflexes and a steady hand. The EOS R5's fast autofocus and stabilization supported her. The resulting image – a perfect mix of humor and grace – comes down to anticipation and instinct, the hallmarks of a seasoned wildlife photographer.

"Although the boat was 'stationary' there was still erratic movement. To capture the bird at low level it was necessary to hang over the side of the boat with the camera in touching distance of the water, taking care not to 'dunk it', although this did happen a few times!!!"

The Canon EOS R5

The original Canon EOS R5 was and still is a powerhouse performer in every possible respect, even today (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

Launched in 2020, the Canon EOS R5 has long since proven itself as a professional workhorse – capable, dependable, and responsive to the needs of photographers across disciplines.

Even as the EOS R5 Mark II introduces refinements in speed and AI recognition, the original R5 remains a favorite for its consistency, tactile handling, and image quality that holds up among 2025's best mirrorless cameras. And with the R5 now available at lower prices, it's also become a more accessible gateway into professional full-frame photography.

But let's not forget: gear alone never wins awards. Vision, timing, and understanding of light are what turn technology into stunning art, and this year's BPA winners – once again – demonstrate this without exception.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Staff Writer

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.

