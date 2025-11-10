All eight of these award-winning images were all shot with the same mirrorless camera – can you guess which one?

The winners of the 2025 British Photography Awards (BPA) have been announced – and one technical detail connects eight of this year's most stunning images: they were all captured with the Canon EOS R5, a full-frame mirrorless camera.

Founded as a non-profit competition, the BPA shine a spotlight on the very best of British photography, celebrating image makers, whether based in the UK (any nationality) or working abroad. This year's shortlist featured 400 remarkable images, with 20 winners chosen by the jury and another 20 images selected by public vote.

And while artistic vision and technical mastery will always be at the heart of great photography, having a camera that can keep up is essential. The Canon EOS R5 might no longer be Canon's newest flagship – the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 now hold that title – but its blend of speed, precision, and image quality remains world-class.

Let's take a closer look at three BPA winners who used the EOS R5 to bring their vision to life – and why this camera remains such a strong choice for professionals and passionate creatives alike. If you want to explore more winning images, visit the British Photography Awards website.

The winners

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ridhima Singh, British Photography Awards 2025) Landscape – Winner Blushing Lake by Ridhima Singh

Tech info: Canon EOS R5 with Canon RF 70-200mm lens



"I captured the first light at the lake, where trees blazed in autumn hues, a delicate mist floated over the surface, and the sky blushed in soft pastels!" The EOS R5's dynamic range and color depth helped preserve the gentle gradiations, while Singh's patience and sense of timing turned technical precision into poetry. (Image credit: Tom Smith, British Photography Awards 2025) Wedding (Peoples Choice) Haldi Hands by Tom Smith

Tech info: Canon EOS R5 and Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L USM "As a UK photographer, I was lucky enough to be invited to shoot an Indian wedding in Delhi. The Haldi ceremony was incredible — vibrant, emotional, and beautifully chaotic. I found myself battling for space with a full Indian team: four videographers and two photographers. But once things settled down, I managed to pull the bride, groom, and a few guests aside to try an idea I had for a portrait. I'm really happy with how it turned out — something a little different, and I think quite striking." (Image credit: Julia Dallimore, British Photography Awards 2025) Commercial Product (Peoples Choice) Derby Served by Julia Dallimore

Tech info: Canon EOS R5, and RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM



"This is a stylized serve shot created to showcase a premium local gin in a bold, contemporary way. The fizz is real, not composited, captured at peak sparkle to evoke refreshment and precision. The bottle stands clean and strong, the botanicals nod to the distillation process, and the whole scene is carefully lit to highlight the artisanal nature of this hand-crafted gin. "Shot in our Derby studio. Two strobe lights in rectangular soft boxes, through scrims, to give gentle gradients on the bottle, adding refinement. Small targeted strobe to the front to light the label. Camera tripod mounted. 1/200 sec, f6.3, ISO 50 Lens at 91mm." (Image credit: Joshua Earle, British Photography Awards 2025) Sports – Peoples Choice Arron the Fell Runner by Joshua Earle

Tech info: Canon EOS R5



"Part of a shoot documenting the life of a hill runner in Scotland, this image captures Arron as he leaps across a cliff gap in the early morning light. With the sun rising behind him, his silhouette is framed by the rugged landscape of the Scottish Highlands. "The image embodies the spirit of determination and adventure that defines the life of a fell runner, where every leap is a challenge and every trail holds a new story to tell."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jayne Bond, British Photography Awards 2025) Birdlife – Winner Bad Hair Day by Jayne Bond

Tech info: Canon EOS R5, Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Shooting from an unsteady boat, Bond relied on quick reflexes and a steady hand. The EOS R5's fast autofocus and stabilization supported her. The resulting image – a perfect mix of humor and grace – comes down to anticipation and instinct, the hallmarks of a seasoned wildlife photographer. "Although the boat was 'stationary' there was still erratic movement. To capture the bird at low level it was necessary to hang over the side of the boat with the camera in touching distance of the water, taking care not to 'dunk it', although this did happen a few times!!!" (Image credit: Jade Gosrani, British Photography Awards 2025) Land Animal Eyes of the night by Jade Gosrani

Tech info: Canon EOS R5 and Sigma 150-600mm



"Patience rewarded: after many hours in a hide, the night's silence gave way to the quiet presence of a leopard at the water's edge." (Image credit: Andrew Richardson, British Photography Awards 2025) Pets & Domesticated Animals – Peoples Choice Tails in Bloom by Andrew Richardson

Tech details: Canon EOS R5 and Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM "Combining the love I have for my boy, Jack Jack, with my fascination with floral artistry. He has a calm beauty which I find truly magical. In readiness for a charitable floral photoshoot, I of course asked him to volunteer, and true to form, he gifted me this portrait." In Richardson's studio portrait, light, details, and timing were key. The EOS R5's eye-tracking autofocus ensured clarity where it matters, but the dynamic appeal to draw the viewer in belongs entirely to the connection between photographer and subject. (Image credit: Thomas Lamont, British Photography Awards 2025) Architecture (Peoples Choice) Engineered to Endure by Thomas Lamont

Tech info: Canon EOS R5 and RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM "Completed in 1890 and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the bridge remains one of Scotland's most significant architectural achievements. Shot at 1/250 sec, f/5.6, ISO 250, the low morning mist muted the distant backdrop, allowing the geometry, repetition, and scale of the structure to dominate the frame."

The Canon EOS R5

The original Canon EOS R5 was and still is a powerhouse performer in every possible respect, even today (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

Launched in 2020, the Canon EOS R5 has long since proven itself as a professional workhorse – capable, dependable, and responsive to the needs of photographers across disciplines.

Even as the EOS R5 Mark II introduces refinements in speed and AI recognition, the original R5 remains a favorite for its consistency, tactile handling, and image quality that holds up among 2025's best mirrorless cameras. And with the R5 now available at lower prices, it's also become a more accessible gateway into professional full-frame photography.

But let's not forget: gear alone never wins awards. Vision, timing, and understanding of light are what turn technology into stunning art, and this year's BPA winners – once again – demonstrate this without exception.

