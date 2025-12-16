Your photographs can inspire millions: Enter the Hasselblad Masters 2026 competition for free (shot on ANY camera, digital or film)

Submit your most inspiring images today and compete for the Hasselblad Masters title, global exposure, recognition and prestigious prizes

The Hasselblad Masters 2026 competition is officially open, inviting professional photographers worldwide to showcase their most creative, technically masterful and inspiring work.

Free to enter and open to submissions captured on any camera system, the competition offers a unique chance to gain international recognition, win extraordinary prizes including €5,000 (approximately $5,900 / £4,400 / AU$8,900) and a Hasselblad camera system, and join the exclusive ranks of Hasselblad Masters.

Since its launch in 2001, the Hasselblad Masters has become one of the most prestigious photography competitions in the world. Past winners have gone on to achieve global acclaim, making this competition a career-defining opportunity for professionals looking to elevate their work on an international stage.

However, time is limited – entries close on 28 February 2026.

The Hasselblad Masters 2026 competition

This year, the 2026 edition continues the legacy with seven curated categories, each designed to highlight the unique vision and mastery of participating photographers.

The competition is free to enter and open to professional photographers worldwide.

Entrants may submit up to three images per category and enter as many of the seven categories as they wish: Landscape, Portrait, Street, Architecture, Art, Project // 21 (for photographers aged 21 and under) and Wildlife.

Why this is a big chance for you and your work

Winning the title of Hasselblad Master places you among an elite group recognized worldwide for your mastery of the craft.

What's in for you

Prices are also extraordinary, including:

- Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera

- Two Hasselblad XCD lenses of your choice

- €5,000 cash prize

- Collaboration with Hasselblad on the Hasselblad Masters Photography Book

- Global exposure across Hasselblad's marketing and social channels

Participating in the Hasselblad Masters offers more than prizes – it's a platform to elevate your photography career:

Benefits

- Recognition from world-class photography professionals

- Potential to feature in the Hasselblad Masters Photography Book

- Networking with leading photographers and curators worldwide

- Exposure to Hasselblad's global audience

- A chance to join an exclusive legacy of Hasselblad Masters

The Grand Jury and Public voting

Submissions are judged by the Hasselblad Grand Jury, which includes leading figures in photography from around the globe, such as Kalle Sanner (Hasselblad Foundation), Alex Pollack (National Geographic), Sonia Jeunet (Magnum Photos), Rebecca Swift (Getty Images), Aya Musa (Foam) and other prominent curators and editors.

Entries are evaluated based on creativity, composition, technical skill, conceptual strength and photographic ability. Public voting will also play a role in the final selection, alongside the Grand Jury's expert assessment.

Don't miss the deadline

The entry period for Hasselblad Masters 2026 is open from now until 28 February 2026. Finalists will be announced on 28 April 2026, and winners will be revealed on 30 June 2026.

For more information, all rules and to submit your images, visit the Hasselblad website.

