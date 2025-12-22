These images beat nearly two million entries to win Oppo’s Photography Awards 2025

The 2025 Oppo Photography Awards has crowned its global winners, spotlighting some of the most compelling mobile photography from around the world.

In its biggest year yet, the competition drew nearly 2 million submissions from 87 countries, making it the most expansive edition in the awards’ history. The winning works are currently being showcased at the awards’ global finale in Cairo, Egypt, where I have gathered with creators from across the globe to see the winner crowned.

Now in its third iteration, the Oppo Photography Awards champions the theme “Super Every Moment,” inviting photographers to find the beauty of everyday life through striking images. The competition’s ethos centres on smartphones as a universal way to access photography, capturing emotion, culture, spontaneity, and human connection through the lens you have in your pocket.

At the top of the honours, the Gold Award was claimed by Boooya for “Dialect – The Fading Voice,” a poignant series exploring disappearing cultural traditions.

Gold Award: Boooya "Dialect – The Fading Voice" (Image credit: Oppo / Boooya)

Among the three Silver Awards was Ray Cheung for “Person from Another Place,” a powerful street portrait from St. Petersburg. Judge Tina Signesdottir Hult praised its "simplicity, balanced tones, and ability to convey emotion without distraction."

Image 1 of 3 Silver Award: Ray Cheung “Person from Another Place” (Image credit: Oppo / Ray Cheung) Silver Award: Ao Zhuowen “Multiple Shadows of Night” (Image credit: Oppo / Ao Zhuowen) Silver Award: Yu Huang “ Lucky” (Image credit: Oppo / Yu Huang)

Among the six Bronze Award winners, recognition was shared by Abdullah Salah for “Timeless Framing,” celebrating Egypt's rich equestrian sport heritage by capturing the traditional El Mermah.

Image 1 of 5 Bronze Award: Abdullah Salah “Timeless Framing" (Image credit: Oppo / Abdullah Salah) Bronze Award: Different “Plane and the Kid" (Image credit: Oppo / Different) Bronze Award: Keyur Bhatt "Crow Building" (Image credit: Oppo / Keyur Bhatt) Bronze Award: Guanhua Ren "Cooling Tower with the Composition of the Rain" (Image credit: Oppo / Guanhua Ren) Bronze Award: Marx "The Wind of Countless Countries They Touched" (Image credit: Oppo / Marx)

Across dozens of other categories – including Snapshot, Live Photo, Photo Series, and Environment – the judges recognised both seasoned and emerging talents whose images transformed ordinary moments into memorable scenes.

This year's competition also features brand new accolades, such as Honorable Mention, Audience’s Choice, as well as Regional Awards, which reflect Oppo’s effort to amplify diverse visions from every corner of the globe.

Image 1 of 4 Category Award: Karla Pitalúa Rendón “Metro Moment” (Image credit: Oppo / Karla Pitalúa Rendón) Category Award: Kyaw Thu “The girl with golden kite” (Image credit: Oppo / Kyaw Thu) India Regional Award: Rohit271299 “Windows of Innocence” (Image credit: Oppo / Rohit271299) Latin America Regional Award: Alex Duvier “Harvest" (Image credit: Oppo / Alex Duvier)

With smartphones now firmly established as the most widely used photographic means, these 2025 Oppo Photography Award-winning images reaffirm that the best camera phones are capable of breathtaking images to rival the best mirrorless cameras.

You can see all the winners of the different categories at the Oppo Photography Awards 2025 website.

