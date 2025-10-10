Get recognized for your images: 8 global photo contests now open for entries from October to February

Discover our list of international photography competitions that are ready for your submissions

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.

In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.

The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions through at least October until February next year. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

Fine Art Photography Awards

(Image credit: Isabella Tabacchi)

Early deadline: October 12

Final deadline: February 15, 2026

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Experimental, Fashion, Fine Art, Landscape, Nature, Night Photography, Nudes, Open Theme, Panoramic, People, Photojournalism, Photomanipulation, Portrait, Seascape, Street Photography, Travel, Wildlife/ Animals

Fee: Early deadline: Amateur: Single image $19, series $24, Professional: Single image $24, series $29; Final deadline: Amateur: Single image $24, series $29, Professional: Single image $29, series $34

Prizes: $5,000 cash prizes, certificates and digital statue, prestigious "Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year" and "Amateur Fine Art Photographer of the Year" titles

For more information, visit the Fine Art Photography Awards website.

Lens Culture Black & White Photography Awards

(Image credit: Will Foerster)

Deadline: October 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Theme: "We seek photographers worldwide who work in monochrome—whether through classic processes, digital techniques, or experimental approaches that expand the language of grayscale. If you are committed to the art and craft of black and white, we invite you to share your vision with us."

Fee: $10 each image, 5 images for $35, Series for $45

Prizes: $10,000 cash prizes, top winners featured in a group exhibition in New York during The Photography Show (Spring 2026), solo feature published on LensCulture

For more information, visit the Lens Culture website.

Fotofestiwal

(Image credit: Emilia Martin)

Deadline: October 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Theme: Open, “From the submitted projects, we also nominate at least one artist each year for the FUTURES program. FUTURES is a Europe-based photography platform bringing together the global photography community to support and nurture the professional development of emerging artists across the world.”

Fee: Free

Prize: Exhibition during Fotofestiwal in Łódź (over 20.000 viewers) for 6 artists, artistic fee €1,000, accommodation for main opening weekend of the festival, reimbursement of travel costs up to €300, exhibition production or transportation budget up to €500

For more information, visit the Fotofestiwal website.

Chromatic Awards

(Image credit: Hardijanto Budiman)

Deadline: October 26

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Focus: Color photography, featuring 20 categories:

Fee: $25 for single entries (amateurs), $35 for professionals, discounts for multiple categories

Prizes: $3,000 cash prizes, global recognition, and publication in the Chromatic Awards Official Book

For more information, visit the Chromatic Awards website.

Female in Focus

(Image credit: Bea Dero)

Deadline: November 6

Open to: Women, non-binary and woman identifying photographers of all levels

Theme: 'On the Cusp', "this theme looks at both personal and international turning points, whether that be moments of revolution, revelation, or transformation. It considers ideas such as ageing, climate change, rapid developments in technology, and political shifts. The anticipation of what comes next."

Fee: One portrait for free, to increase your chances, become a Full Access Member and submit up to 10 single images or one series.

Prizes: Group exhibition, Z Series mirrorless camera, along with two NIKKOR Z lenses of choice, chance of international press coverage

For more information, visit the British Journal of Photography website.

Nature Photography Contest

(Image credit: The Nature Photography Contest)

Deadline: November 15, 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Categories: Natural landscapes, Wildlife, Macrophotography, Underwater, Birds, Plant Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet, Funny Nature



Fee: €10 per image

Prizes: Prestigious "Photographer of the Year" title, €2,000 cash prizes, and more

For more info, visit the Nature Photography Contest website.

Anthology Photography Competition

(Image credit: Anthology)

Deadline: November 30, 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Focus: 'The World As You See It' – "Photography styles can include street photography, landscapes, natural world & wildlife, macro photography, lifestyle, object and still life and architectural. Technically manipulated images, such as abstract, panoramic, stitched, and composite, are also permitted."



Fee: Standard €18 from May until November 2025

Prizes: The winner will receive a €500 cash prize and editorial coverage in a future issue of Anthology magazine

For more info, visit the Anthology magazine website.

Sony World Photography Awards

(Image credit: Sony World Photography Awards)

Deadlines:

Student Competition: November 28 2025

Open and Youth Competition: January 6, 2026

Professional Competition: January 13, 2026

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories:

Student Competition: Together

Open Competition: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, Travel

Youth Competition: Open Call: Show us your best images!

Professional Competition: Architecture & Design, Creative, Documentary Projects, Environment, Landscape, Perspectives, Portraiture, Sport, Still Life, Wildlife & Nature



Fee: Free to enter

Prizes: Global press exposure, $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, solo exhibition at the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and more

For more info, visit the World Photography Organisation website.

