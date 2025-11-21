A global stage for the best contemporary photography: See the most remarkable images from the world's longest-running competition

This awarded image showcases the power of contemporary photography to tell compelling stories and reveal new perspectives

A striking portrait, a landscape that seems almost otherworldly, and a moving documentary image are just a few of the winning photographs honoured in the 2025 Royal Photographic Society (RPS) Awards, now celebrating its 147th year.

Founded in 1878, the awards are the longest-running photography competition in the world, recognizing creativity, technical mastery, and the power of the medium to inspire and inform.

From pioneering artistic work to groundbreaking scientific photography, this year's winners represent the extraordinary breadth of contemporary photographic practice. Each story tells a story, from moments of human connection to innovative visual techniques to images that educate and document.

The 2025 awardees demonstrate how photography continues to evolve, serving as both an art form and a tool for understanding the world. They inspire members and the public alike, showing that the lens can educate, connect, and move audiences.

Scroll down to discover the stunning winning images from this year's RPS Awards, showcasing the best of contemporary photography on a global stage. To see more awarded works, visit the Royal Photographic Society website.

The Art of Photography and Moving Image

The RPS Centenary Medal

(Image credit: Susan Derges HonFRPS. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Susan Derges HonFRPS

The RPS Centenary Medal – the RPS's most prestigious honor – has been awarded to Susan Derges in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the art of photography. Derges is based in Devon, UK, and creates photographic artwork exploring nature, often without a camera, using the landscape itself to create her imagery. Her work has been widely exhibited and is held in photography collections across the world.

The RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography

(Image credit: Omar Victor Diop. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Omar Victor Diop

The RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography is given to Senegalese photographer, Omar Victor Diop. Working initially on photographic landscapes, Diop then moved into fashion photography. His personal practice focuses on fine art portraiture, including self-portraiture. He has been exhibited widely internationally.

Honorary Fellowships awarded for the Art, the Science, and the Knowledge of photography

Honorary Fellowships

(Image credit: Richard Billingham. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Among the new RPS Honorary Fellows is the UK photographer and educator Richard Billingham, best known for his 1996 book, the acclaimed Ray’s A Laugh, a stark documentation of his parents and wider issues of class and poverty.

More awarded works

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Ragnar Guðni Axelsson. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society) The Science of Photography & Moving Image The RPS Award for Environmental Responsibility – Ragnar Guðni Axelsson (Image credit: Amak Mahmoodian. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society) The Art of Photography and Moving Image The RPS Award for Photojournalism – Amak Mahmoodian (Image credit: Tami Aftab. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society) The Art of Photography and Moving Image The RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography (under 30 years) – Tami Aftab (Image credit: Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society) The Knowledge and Understanding of Photography & Moving Image The RPS Award for Social Impact – Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora (Image credit: Raghu Rai. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society) The Art of Photography and Moving Image The RPS Award for Editorial or Documentary Photography – Raghu Rai

Simon Hill CPhot HonFRPS, RPS President, comments: "The Royal Photographic Society Awards are a powerful expression of how we, as one of the oldest photographic societies in the world, recognise and celebrate achievement across the full diversity of photographic practice. Each year, we shine a light on individuals and teams whose work exemplifies creativity, innovation, technical mastery, and a deep commitment to sharing knowledge and experience."

He adds, "Through these Awards, our Society honours those who inspire our members and the wider public through their imagination, expertise, and generosity, and who embody the Society's enduring mission to promote excellence and celebrate the power of photography in all its forms."

