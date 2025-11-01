Show off your best shots: 10 photography competitions open for entries this November to January

Discover our list of international photography competitions that are ready for your submissions

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.

In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.

The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions through at least October until February next year. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

Environmental Photography Award

(Image credit: Environmental Photography Award)

Deadline: November 2

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: Polar Regions, Forests, Ocean, Humanity vs Nature, Changemakers

Fee: Free



Prizes: Grant Prize Winner € 5,000 + invitation (including travel and accommodation) to the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Monaco, Category winners €1,000 each, Public Award & Students’ Choice (to be chosen for each across all categories)€500 € grant for the Public Award winning image + invitation (including travel and accommodation) to visit the Amazon Research Station of the International University SEK in Ecuador, €500 € grant for the Student’s Choice winning image, all shortlisted photographers will be featured in the Environmental Photography Award exhibition in Monaco and on its international tour and published in, and receiving two complimentary copies of the Environmental Photography Award 2026 book

For more information, visit the Environmental Photography Award website.

About Photo Magazine 53: Travels

(Image credit: Andrea Peruzz)

Deadline: November 4

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Theme: Travel Photography

Focus: “All genres, capture types, color and B&W, traditional and non-traditional photographic and digital post-production processes are welcome for submission. Please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio. Applications will be assessed on three criteria: creativity, originality, and the visual/emotional impact of the image.”

Fee: $35 for the first 3 images, $5 for each additional image

Prizes: Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning image(s) or full portfolio published in AAP Magazine Vol 53, extensive press coverage, and global recognition. All winners will have their work published in the 53rd printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine, and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery.

For more information, visit the All About Photo website.

Female in Focus

(Image credit: Bea Dero)

Deadline: November 6

Open to: Women, non-binary, and woman identifying photographers of all levels

Theme: 'On the Cusp'. "This theme looks at both personal and international turning points, whether that be moments of revolution, revelation, or transformation. It considers ideas such as ageing, climate change, rapid developments in technology, and political shifts. The anticipation of what comes next."

Fee: One portrait for free, to increase your chances, become a Full Access Member and submit up to 10 single images or one series.

Prizes: Group exhibition, Z Series mirrorless camera, along with two NIKKOR Z lenses of choice, chance of international press coverage

For more information, visit the British Journal of Photography website.

Artistic Photography Awards

(Image credit: Sara Goli)

Deadline: November 10

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: Portrait, Architecture, Conceptual, Landscape, Fine Art, Travel, Documentary, Black and White, Mobile Photography, Minimalist, Street, Drone

Fee: Single entry $15, additional categories 20% off

Prizes: Overall winner gets a $1,000 cash prize + Photographer of the year title + trophy, all Category winners and Honorable Mentions get certificates, and are part of the Online winner’s gallery and part of the digital/ print annual book

For more information, visit the IAPA website.

Nature Photography Contest

(Image credit: The Nature Photography Contest)

Deadline: November 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Categories: Natural landscapes, Wildlife, Macrophotography, Underwater, Birds, Plant Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet, Funny Nature



Fee: €10 per image



Prizes: Prestigious "Photographer of the Year" title, €2,000 cash prizes, and more

For more info, visit the Nature Photography Contest website.

Monochrome Awards

(Image credit: Eva Chupikova)

Deadline: November 16

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fashion / Beauty, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature, Nude, Photojournalism, Photomanipulation, Portrait, Street, Wildlife

Fee: Professional: $27 per entry, Amateur: $22 per entry

Prizes: Monochrome Photographer of the Year: $2,000, Monochrome Discovery of the Year $1,000 cash, winners of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category will be showcased at the online winners galleries, included in the Monochrome Photography Awards Annual book, and receive a winner's logo and certificate

For more information, visit the Monochrome Awards website.

Anthology Photography Competition

(Image credit: Anthology)

Deadline: November 30

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Focus: 'The World As You See It' – "Photography styles can include street photography, landscapes, natural world & wildlife, macro photography, lifestyle, object and still life and architectural. Technically manipulated images, such as abstract, panoramic, stitched, and composite, are also permitted."



Fee: Standard €18 from May until November 2025



Prizes: The winner will receive a €500 cash prize and editorial coverage in a future issue of Anthology magazine

For more info, visit the Anthology magazine website.

Sony World Photography Awards

(Image credit: Sony World Photography Awards)

Deadlines:

Student Competition: November 28

Open and Youth Competition: January 6, 2026

Professional Competition: January 13, 2026

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Categories:

Student Competition: Together

Open Competition: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, Travel

Youth Competition: Open Call: Show us your best images!

Professional Competition: Architecture & Design, Creative, Documentary Projects, Environment, Landscape, Perspectives, Portraiture, Sport, Still Life, Wildlife & Nature



Fee: Free to enter



Prizes: Global press exposure, $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, solo exhibition at the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and more

For more info, visit the World Photography Organisation website.

World Street Photo Awards

(Image credit: World Street Photo Awards)

Deadline: November 29

Open to: Photogrtaphers of all levels

Categories: Reflection, Weather, Geometry, Black & White, Color, Silhouette, The Decive Moment, Minimalism, Movement & Motion, Open Theme, Light & Shadow, Light & Lo Light, Mobile, Animals, Transport

Fee: €15 for the first photo, with a 10% discount automatically applied to each additional photo

Prizes: Winners will be featured in the Official Winners Gallery, published in the annual World Street Photo Awards Book, and promoted through global media and social channels, Photographer of the Year receives €500, each category winner will receive €100

For more information, visit the World Street Photo Awards website.

Annual Photography Awards

(Image credit: Anna Konig)

Deadline: December 14

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Focus: Architecture, Fine Art, Nature, People, Special – each divided into 25 subcategories

Fee: $30 for single photo / $40 for series (up to 8 photos)

Prizes: Grand Prize: $2.500 in cash for the overall winner + Annual Photographer of the Year 2025 title, Category Winners: $500 for each of the 5 category winners + Category Annual Photographer of the Year 2025 title

For more information, visit the Annual Photography Awards website.

