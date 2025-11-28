A 50MP DSLR, an accidental moment, and the photographer's intuition created this award-winning, multiple-exposure image – but it's not actually what it seems

Seemingly showing birds suspended before a blazing sun, this multi-exposure masterpiece holds a secret that only reveals itself on closer inspection

What looks like birds soaring across a blazing sun is a multi-exposure moment full of unexpected elements and optical surprises – a spontaneous vision captured by Norwegian photographer Åsmund Keilen that earned him the prestigious title of Nature Photographer of the Year 2025. And the story behind this mesmerizing shot is anything but what you'd expect.

The competition, organized by Nature Talks, received a record-shattering 24,781 entries submitted by photographers from more than 96 countries, making this edition its most global and competitive yet.

Keilen's awarded shot, Sundance, was created with Canon's highest resolution camera – the Canon EOS 5DS R, a DSLR camera featuring a 50.6MP full-frame CMOS sensor. He says, "Using multiple exposures in the camera, I was able to recreate what my eyes saw and felt that day: an impression of a reflection - or perhaps a reflection of an impression."

The story behind the still

Keilen reveals that the photography was born from a moment of pure accident, instinct, and artistic intuition: "The photo was taken just outside Oslo on a warm summer day. I was on my way to the store to buy groceries. I have a stubborn habit of leaving my coffee cup on the roof of our old Mercedes when I open the door."

On this day, the forgotten cup tipped over as he reversed out of the driveway. He continues, "(...) the cup fell over, miraculously remaining on the roof. A little discouraged, I reached out to pick it up. And then I suddenly envisioned the kind of photo I was about to take.

"Tiny orange birch seeds had fallen overnight on the blue roof of the car, and the summer sun reflected in them, alongside swifts dancing in the sky. Freedom seemed to take shape in chaos.

Keilen explains, "I'm impulsive and never plan in advance what or how I'm going to photograph. For me, photography is a way to approach nature – a tool to sharpen the senses and observe with a free mind. I strive to capture the atmosphere of my encounters with nature. The slowness and stillness of nature are fundamental to my perception and are reflected in the images I create."

The Canon EOS 5DS R

Even Canon's mighty EOS R5 – the highest resolution camera that the company currently makes, at 45MP – can't match the 5DS R's pixel count (Image credit: James Artaius)

Tough, nearly a decade old, the 5DS R remains unmatched with Canon's lineup for pure pixel detail, making it ideal for the kind of delicate textures and layered exposures that define Keilen's image.

Canon officially discontinued the 5DS R in March 2020 and, with no plans for a direct DSLR successor, the 5DS R was the final high-resolution titan of Canon's DSLR era. On the used market, the 5DS R continues to hold its status as a cult classic.

Why this image stood out to the jury

Chairman Tin Man Lee explains why the jury chose this photo of the bird against the glowing sun as the winning image: "At first glance, this mesmerizing image appears to depict leaves adrift in a cosmic sky – but on closer look, each shape reveals itself as a bird in graceful flight.

"The photographer's impeccable timing captured a single bird aligned against the glowing summer sun, transforming the scene into a breathtaking moment of stillness and motion intertwined. With its ethereal colors, perfect balance, and otherworldly atmosphere, the image evokes a dreamlike sense of wonder that feels both universal and timeless!"

For more information and inspiration, discover the winners across all categories on the Nature Photographer of the Year website.

