The winners of the 2025 British Photography Awards (BPA) have been announced. Founded as a non-profit competition, the awards shine a spotlight on the very best of British photography and celebrate both emerging talents and established image-makers – whether based in the UK (any nationality) or working abroad.

This year's shortlist featured 400 remarkable images, with 40 winners ultimately chosen: 20 selected by the judges and 20 People's Choice winners voted by the public.

Here's a closer look at a selection of striking works from the jury's picks, showcasing the creativity, skill and variety that make the BPA such a highlight of the photography calendar. You can check out all the winning imagery on the British Photography Awards website.

Fine Art

(Image credit: Paul Reid, British Photography Awards 2025)

Hangar 57 by Paul Reid

Tech info: Leica Q2 Monochrom

"Part of my Time Traveller series, I wanted to evoke a feeling of despair as the time traveller navigates his way through an airfield hangar."

Street

(Image credit: Andrew Golubev, British Photography Awards 2025)

Summer Construction in London by Andrew Golubev

Tech info: Sony A7 III and FE 85mm f/1.8

"Shot during a lunch break from the other side of the building on a warm summer day, this was just a quick snap of a construction site that had popped up across the street – one of those unplanned moments that catch your eye."

Water Life

(Image credit: Pandora Maund, British Photography Awards 2025)

Taken by a Ghost by Pandora Maund

Tech info: OM System OM-1 and M.Zuiko 300mm f/4 Pro lens

"I had been out with the conservation team on the island early one morning, looking for where turtles had been up to lay their eggs during the night and also with the hope of seeing some turtle hatchlings making their way down to the sea.

"We had almost done a full circle of the island when I spotted a ghost crab carrying something in its claws. I then realized it was a dead turtle hatchling that hadn't made it to the sea before being taken.

"Quickly I lay on the sand and tried to find the best position as the crab was running up and down the beach, which actually took almost an hour to get the final shot. It is estimated only one in a thousand hatchlings make it to maturity, with many being taken by predators such as crabs and birds before they even reach the sea."

Wedding

(Image credit: Sarah Carter, British Photography Awards 2025)

Bride and the flower girl by Sarah Carter

Tech info: Canon EOS R6 Mark II

"The flower girl was playing under the bride's veil so snuck under aswell to get a shot of them together."

Commercial: Product

(Image credit: Celso Marrero, British Photography Awards 2025)

Pop Pressure by Celso Marrero

Tech info: Nikon Z8 and Z 24-70mm f/2.8

"Bold curves and playful contrast. Pop Pressure explores the tension between elegance and edge. High-shine heels meet soft resistance, capturing the energy of confidence that refuses to be quiet."

Sports

(Image credit: Glen Marillier, British Photography Awards 2025)

Chasing Tomorrow by Glen Marillier

Tech info: Fujifilm X-T5 and XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR

"On cracked schoolyard asphalt, in the chill of a misty afternoon, a child faces an empty goal. Here, football is stripped back to its core: joy, possibility and the courage to believe. Chasing Tomorrow reflects the universality of grassroots sport, where ambition is born in quiet moments as fleeting as fog."

