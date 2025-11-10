This stunning macro shot was captured on an Olympus Micro Four Thirds camera – and recognized for its photographic excellence

A delicate Elephant Hawk Moth rests on a vibrant orange rose, captured in stunning detail by Adam Ferry using a Micro Four Thirds macro setup

The winners of the 2025 British Photography Awards (BPA) have been revealed. Established as a non-profit competition, the awards celebrate the very best of British photography, showcasing both emerging and established image-makers – whether UK-based (any nationality) or British photographers living abroad.

This year's shortlist featured 400 images, with 40 winners ultimately selected – 20 winners chosen by the judges and 20 People's Choice winners selected by the public.

Among the standout winners is wildlife photographer Adam Ferry from Surrey, who won the Macro category with his stunning image Pink Elephant – a close-up of an Elephant Hawk Moth perched on an orange rose, every scale and wing pattern rendered with extraordinary clarity.

He explains, "I am fortunate to have Elephant Hawk Moths living in my area, and sometimes they can get attracted to the lights in my garden."

Adam captured this image in his garden, using a Olympus OM-D E-M1 II Micro Four Thirds camera, paired with the OM System M. Zuiko ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, plus Godox V860 III flash with a Cygnustech diffuser.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 II's image quality belies its small sensor, and its static autofocus and burst shooting modes are exceptional (Image credit: Olympus)

For macro photography, the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) system is often considered ideal. Its smaller sensor size inherently provides a larger depth of field, making it easier to achieve a pin-sharp focus across tiny subjects – perfect for extreme close-ups like moth wings and flower petals.

While larger full-frame sensors offer superior low-light performance and dynamic range, the MFT system gives macro photographers an advantage in precision and composition.

Adam says, "I found this particularly beautiful moth in my garden resting during the day, probably attracted to the lights or honeysuckle in my garden. As it was resting I was able to move it onto an Orange Rose to provide a vibrant background complimenting the brilliant pinks and greens of the moth.

"To get this level of detail I focus bracketed and stacked 82 shots."

You can view Adam's Pink Elephant and the other winning images through the British Photography Awards website – a great opportunity to explore the incredible range of British photography, from wildlife and landscape to street and portraiture.

